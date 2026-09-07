The 5 Best Places in the U.S. For a Cozy Fall Getaway, Ranked

It’s September, which means that for some of us, it’s already time to pull out the pumpkins and sweaters—and to start planning out adventures to picturesque autumnal destinations. There’s something uniquely heart-warming about an adventure to a quaint small town when the leaves are changing, particularly if you live in a bustling city and are looking for some fresh air and quiet.

BetMGM ranked the best fall destinations in the U.S. in 2026 based on fall weather as well as their access to apple orchards, pumpkin patches, cozy cafes, bookstores, and other autumnal staples. Here’s what they came up with.

Bar Harbor, Maine

Sunrise over Beehive Trail, Acadia National Park | David Rajter / Shutterstock

Bar Harbor ranks first on the list. This quaint, festive town is located on the edge of Acadia National Park and is filled with charming lodging options, gift shops selling locally crafted wares, restaurants serving up Maine delicacies, and much more. There are also up to 15 coffee shops here, perfect for fueling up for a day in the park or cozying up with a novel you’ve just purchased at the local bookstore.

With an average fall temperature of 52°F, you will definitely want to bring a sweater (and an umbrella, since there's also a fair amount of rain here). But the mix of crisp fall breezes and salty sea air is sure to keep you refreshed, and a brisk stroll or hike on one of the park’s many trails will get your blood pumping nicely. Plus, cooler temperatures mean fewer crowds and better access to gorgeous autumn leaves and rugged coastal views by day—which you can keep tabs on with Maine’s foliage tracker—and crystalline starry skies by night. Foliage generally peaks here in mid-to-late October, but the leaves will have started turning an array of gorgeous colors by late September.

Lake Placid, New York

Foggy autumn morning in Lake Placid | Jon Bilous / Shutterstock

Upstate New York is a classic autumn destination, and for good reason; it’s filled with lush forests and quaint small-town charm. The region offers many different options for fall trips, from the artsy Beacon to the spooky Sleepy Hollow, but Lake Placid has a special alpine charm all its own.

With a population of just 2,000, the town is a bit smaller than some of the others on this list, but it has a nice selection of cafes and of course, a local bookstore. Here, you can spend your days drinking in views of trees reflected on Mirror Lake, learning about the area’s Olympic history at the Olympic Museum, and hiking through miles of trails in Adirondack Park. There’s also the option of taking the Cloudsplitter Gondola up Whiteface Mountain for stunning aerial views, or visiting one of the area’s many local farm stands.

After an active day, you can relax with a stroll through the area’s charming Main Street, grabbing a pint of seasonal pumpkin or maple-flavored beer or a cup of maple ice cream on the way. Foliage here peaks in early October, a bit earlier than the others on this list, so it might be an ideal pick if you’re looking to take your trip sooner rather than later.

Galena, Illinois

Autumn view of Grant Park in Galena, Illinois | Nejdet Duzen / Shutterstock

Galena, Illinois comes in third on the list thanks to its crisp autumn weather and bevy of seasonal offerings and amenities. This historic small town has a charming main street that includes over 100 shops, restaurants, and inns, and one could easily spend a day here picking out hot sauce, oils and vinegars, stationery, candles, and home goods. There are also plenty of bakeries serving up homemade goods, as well as ample opportunities for a drink at a local brewery or a wine tasting.

The town also offers trolley tours for those looking to learn more about the town’s history, and evening after-dark ghost tours for those looking to add a bit of a spooky flavor to their adventure. Each October, the Galena County Fair brings hundreds of artisans together, if Main Street’s shopping offerings weren’t enough.

Halloween is a big deal here, and the town’s annual Halloween parade is one of the biggest in the Tri-State Area—just book your lodgings early if you decide to attend this event. There are also a multitude of hiking and biking opportunities through the hills around the town, from a sunrise hike to Horseshoe Mound to a bike ride on the eight-mile Galena River Trail and beyond.

Mystic, Connecticut

Fall lighting in Mystic, Connecticut | M.M.PHOTO / Shutterstock

Mystic, Connecticut is a charming and historic destination that all ages can enjoy in the autumn. The town offers plenty of seasonal festivities, including Riverfest, a fall-themed festival at the Mystic Seaport Museum; a paddle-boarding contest where everyone dresses up as witches; and plenty of Halloween-themed parties, gatherings, and events.

Here, you can visit the nation’s oldest steam-powered cider mill for homemade donuts, take a haunted history tour, and pick out some pumpkins from one of the six pumpkin patches in the area. A walk alongside Mystic River will provide gorgeous foliage views, and there are also plenty of charming taverns and inns to choose from. The fun here doesn’t stop at Halloween, either; fall foliage typically peaks around early November here.

Traverse City, Michigan

Logan's Landing in Traverse City, Michigan | Gary R Ennis Photos / Shutterstock

Located on the edge of Lake Michigan, this city has a larger population than the other destinations on this list, with a total of 16,000 people calling it home. Here, you’ll find nearly 50 wineries, quaint drives leading to small towns scattered all around the city, and plenty of opportunities for outdoor adventures. From chilly beach tumbles down the Dune Climb at the stunning Sleeping Bear Dunes to chairlift rides up Boyne and Crystal Mountain, lighthouse tours, scenic drives, and alpaca farm visits, the opportunities to enjoy yourself and the season here are endless.

In terms of fall-themed fun, the city also offers access to a multitude of apple orchards, pumpkin patches, and corn mazes, with plenty of hot cider and candy apples for sale along the way. Plus, since this is a larger city, there are tons of options for all kinds of fun and entertainment. From spas to golfing and tennis, there's no shortage of opportunities to combine a fall-themed getaway here with whatever kind of R&R you like best.