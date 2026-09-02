The Best State Fairs in America, Ranked

The sweet scent of funnel cake in the air, the roar of a rickety roller coaster overhead, and the distant hum of country music echoing off the midway: the sensory overload of the great American state fair is the antidote to a nation defined by digital overstimulation.

Much like scrolling on TikTok while simultaneously watching TV and texting the GC, the state fair covers all the senses and then some. And Americans are showing up in record-breaking numbers: Iowa set a new record with over 1.2 million attendees in 2026, while New York brought in over 114,000 fairgoers in a single afternoon—its largest crowd since 2019. It’s an aura of Americana that modern entertainment just can't match.

The state fair still taps into the nostalgia of that first bite of a deep-fried Oreo or a stomach-dropping ride on a drop tower, but it has also adapted alongside its attendees. Niche novelties—from deep-fried ranch dressing to llama costume contests and live grandstand concerts—are things you simply can’t experience on a screen or order on DoorDash.

But which state fair reigns supreme? To find out which ones give Americans the most bang for their buck, ACE.com analyzed major state fairs across the country, scoring them on ticket prices, visitor reviews, social media interest, and Google search demand.

Midwest Is Best

The historic Ye Old Mill attraction and surrounding food stands at the Minnesota State Fair. | Star Tribune/GettyImages

Seven of the top 10 state fairs are in the Midwest, with the Minnesota State Fair taking first place. Maybe it's the iconic Skyride, or maybe it's the viral cookie buckets marking Minnesota on the map.

Taking place across 12 days leading up to Labor Day, "The Great Minnesota Get-Together" had the highest review score in the nation, with 4.7 out of five stars, and tied for top monthly search volume. Fairgoers don't seem to mind its $20 ticket price—about 60% higher than the top-10 average—because where else can you find over 60 different foods served on a stick, a five-story yellow slide, and 90-pound butter sculptures dedicated to local dairy royalty?

Silver medalist Iowa, along with Wisconsin, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, and Kansas, round out a strong Midwestern showing. From Kansas’ seemingly inflation-proof $7 ticket prices to Wisconsin’s world-famous cream puffs, these fairs prove that the heartland is the true home of American agricultural tradition, summer fun, and, of course, deep-fried fare. Here’s how the top 10 state fairs in America stacked up:

Rank State Fair Review Rating Ticket Price 1 Minnesota State Fair 4.7 $20 2 Iowa State Fair 4.6 $11 3 Florida State Fair 4.4 $12 4 North Carolina State Fair 4.4 $10 5 Washington State Fair 4.3 $15 6 Wisconsin State Fair 4.6 $17 7 Ohio State Fair 4.4 $9 8 Illinois State Fair 4.6 $10 9 Indiana State Fair 4.4 $14 10 Kansas State Fair 4.5 $7

The State Fair's Social Media Revival

KEREM YUCEL/GettyImages

While state fairs are rooted in 19th-century agricultural history, their 21st-century survival relies heavily on screens. TikTok and Instagram haven't replaced the fun of the fair; they've helped bring fair culture back in a big way.

The revival of the state fair has a lot to do with "doing it for the 'gram." Modern fairgoers aren't just looking for a night out; they're attending as much to capture viral content as they are to satisfy a giant turkey leg craving. Minnesota alone generated over 345,000 social media posts, thanks to viral "cheese-pull" videos and taste-test reactions to Sweet Martha’s Cookie Jar—a single booth that bakes millions of cookies a day. These trending treats add fresh novelty to the nostalgia, turning centuries-old fairgrounds into bucket-list destinations for hungry, chronically online crowds.

Your phone might eat first, but make sure to save room for the real thing when the state fair rolls into town.

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