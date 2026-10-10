7 of the Best U.S. Outdoor Places to Beat the Crowds

The U.S. is full of well-known outdoor destinations that attract millions of visitors every single year. Yellowstone’s geysers, Yosemite’s granite cliffs, and the eerie blue hues of Great Smoky Mountains National Park draw people from all around the world. But navigating the packed trailheads and bustling campgrounds in these popular outdoor destinations can be a hassle.

Fortunately, there are dozens of outdoor destinations that offer equal amounts of adventure without the stress that’s common in other parts of the country. These outdoor destinations are full of thousands of miles of trails, scenic byways, and waterways that allow the spirit of adventure to flourish.

Billings, Montana

Rimrock Views | Gary Tognoni/GettyImages

The greater Yellowstone region often involves elbow-to-elbow crowds during peak months. But Montana’s biggest city is located about a two and a half hour drive from the national park and a character of its own.

With more than 50 miles of trails winding through and around the city, visitors to the area can stretch their legs without competing for space. The sandstone Rimrocks offer stunning views of the city. The Four Dances Natural Area and Zimmerman Park are also popular destinations for hiking and wildlife watching. Billings is also a convenient base for exploring the nearby Pictograph Cave State Park and the Beartooth Highway.

Silverthorne, Colorado

Summer on the Blue River in Silverthorne, Colorado | skibreck/GettyImages

Visitors to Colorado often flock to Rocky Mountain National Park or well-known ski towns like Breckenridge. Yet the town of Silverthorne is located a short drive away from Breckenridge, and offers a much less crowded opportunity for outdoor adventure.

The town’s 3.5-mile Blue River Trail offers a great introductory hike, while nearby trailheads lead into more adventurous terrain. At the same time, Silverthorne’s identity is notably creative with an emphasis on local art and music.

Tucson, Arizona

Tucson Arizona skyline cityscape and Santa Catalina Mountains at sunset | dszc/GettyImages

Tucson makes a compelling alternative to some of Arizona’s busiest outdoor areas, in part because the region’s desert scenery begins practically at the city’s limits.

Saguaro National Park borders the town in two distinct areas, featuring an array of hiking and scenic drives. The park protects the iconic saguaro cactus, which has been known to live for as many as 250 years. Outside of the national park, Coronado National Forest and Tucson Mountain Park also offer additional hikes, bike paths, and adventures.

The ideal time to visit for outdoor pursuits is typically from late fall through early spring, when temperatures are more docile.

Chattanooga, Tennessee

Tennessee River panorama from Chattanooga | traveler1116/GettyImages

While many western states are popular outdoor destinations because of their striking features and public land, Tennessee is also a worthwhile location for adventurers who are looking to beat the crowds.

But instead of heading to Great Smoky National Park, hikers might head to Chattanooga—the country’s first National Park City. More than 50 trailheads are located within a 30 minute drive of downtown including Lookout Mountain, and Sunset Rock. The Cumberland Plateau and the Tennessee River Gorge also offer an array of outdoor experiences like hiking, climbing and paddling.

While the region’s outdoor reputation is growing, its sheer variety of outdoor access makes it possible to spread out.

Pagosa Springs, Colorado

Aerial view of Pagosa Springs, CO | Wirestock/GettyImages

Located in southwestern Colorado, Pagosa Springs is surrounded by thousands of acres of national forest and wilderness with ample opportunities to hike, camp, fish, paddle, and soak in natural hot springs.

In the summer, visitors to the area often explore the high country or paddle. In winter, the Wolf Creek Ski Area draws adventurers to the slopes. But one of the area’s most unique assets is its geothermal hot springs. In fact, Pagosa Springs is home to the world’s deepest geothermal hot-spring aquifer with a depth of more than 1,000 feet.

Roanoke, Virginia

Blue Ridge Parkway quarry overlook | Different_Brian/GettyImages

Located in the Blue Ridge Mountains, the city of Roanoke is located in close proximity to more than 700 miles of hiking trails that include several sections of the 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail.

One of the most photographed locations on the east coast, McAfee Knob is located about a 30 minute drive from downtown. The nearby Dragon’s Tooth and Tinker Cliffs also offer stunning vistas of the surrounding valleys.

But Roanoke’s outdoor appeal extends beyond those trails. It’s also full of opportunities to explore mountain biking, paddling, fishing, and camping. And the Blue Ridge Parkway is a scenic drive that allows visitors to see the region from the comfort of their vehicle.

Duluth, Minnesota

Lake Superior | lavin photography/GettyImages

Located on the frigid shores of Lake Superior, Duluth has an unusually extensive network of trails for a city of its size. In fact, the city has access to more than 200 miles of hiking trails, including 42 miles of the Superior Hiking Trail.

The landscape also offers a refreshing departure from many western outdoor towns with busy boreal forests, gushing waterfalls, and vistas of Lake Superior, itself.