8 Coastal Villages That Feel Like a ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Scene

You probably know the mood we’re talking about. (Note: Not the peach scene.) What we’re talking about is sun-warmed stone, salt in your hair, a slow afternoon that turns into a long dinner without anyone formally deciding that’s what’s happening.

If you’re chasing that languid, cinematic, late-summer feeling in 2026, here are eight coastal villages that look like they were built for linen shirts and plenty of gelato.

Procida, Italy

Procida, Fishermans Village in Bay of Naples, Italy | Angelafoto/GettyImages

Procida is the Bay of Naples’ smaller, less-hyped island neighbor, and that’s exactly the appeal. The houses are painted in washed-out sherbet colors, and the waterfront feels far more curated by locals than it does catered to influencers. It’s compact, walkable, and easy to explore at a low speed.

Manarola, Italy

Aerial view of Manarola. Cinque Terre. Liguria. Italy | Eloi_Omella/GettyImages

Manarola is one of Cinque Terre’s cliffside villages, which means two things—one: it’s dramatic by default, and two: you’ll do more stair climbing than you’ll admit afterward. The payoff is the view: stacked houses, rocky coastline, and that late-day light that makes everything look like a film still.

Positano, Italy

Hotel sign in the resort town of Positano on the Amalfi Coast, Italy | VW Pics/GettyImages

Positano is famous, yes. But it’s famous for a reason. It’s vertical, it’s glossy, and it’s built like a cascading set piece over the sea. The move here is timing: early morning or later evening, when you can actually hear yourself think and the town feels a bit less like a funnel.

Cadaqués, Spain

Spain. Catalonia. Cadaques on the Costa Brava. | tacstef/GettyImages

Cadaqués sits on Spain’s Costa Brava and has long been an artist magnet, most notably as Salvador Dalí’s summer base. It still has that creative, slightly bohemian undercurrent, but it’s not trying to be edgy about it.

Collioure, France

Collioure, France | 3DFOX/GettyImages

Collioure is small, coastal, and intensely photogenic. The harbor is lined with bright buildings, the old town is made for wandering, and it’s obvious that the town has been rightfully admired for centuries.

Cudillero, Spain

Coastal Spanish village Cudillero nestling in twilight | Eloi_Omella/GettyImages

Cudillero (in Asturias) is a fishing village built in the shape of an amphitheater around a small port, with colorful houses climbing the hillside. It’s best seen from the water or from a viewpoint, then you go down and let the town immerse you in its perfectly slow pace.

Agios Nikolaos, Crete, Greece

Agios Nikolaos, Crete, Greece | VladimirSklyarov/GettyImages

Agios Nikolaos has a strong setting: a harbor overlooking Mirabello Bay, plus a lake right by town that’s ringed with cafés and tavernas. There’s also a nice mix here: boats in the marina, small streets to drift through, and water everywhere you turn.

Honfleur, France

Honfleur, France | hifografik/GettyImages

If your aesthetic is less “Mediterranean heat haze” and more “quiet coastal movie where everyone smokes thoughtfully,” Honfleur fits. It’s a historic harbor town in Normandy with narrow, older buildings along the water and a street plan that heavily encourages wandering.

You May Also Like: