The Real-Life Connecticut Fall Trip That Gave Us 'Gilmore Girls'

In the Gilmore Girls fandom, we often dream of visiting the idyllic town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut, just as the leaves change hue. We could stop in for a cup of coffee at Luke's Diner, read classic literature under the shade of a tree at the park, and watch the town prep for the fall festival on the green, under the watchful eye of Taylor Doose. Too bad it's all fictional, right?

Fortunately, it turns out that it isn't completely fiction. While Stars Hollow and its specific quirks were created for the TV series, the cozy, small-town charm was inspired by a real place. Even the Independence Inn and the Dragonfly Inn were based on an inn that actually exists. Amy Sherman-Palladino created Gilmore Girls after a trip to Washington, Connecticut, and fell in love with all the real autumnal comforts the Northeastern town offered.

Washington, Connecticut

Before Gilmore Girls was even a glimmer in their eye, Sherman-Palladino and her husband, Dan Palladino, were taking a vacation across the country from their California home. They flew to New York and planned to drive through Connecticut. Sherman-Palladino said she wanted to visit Mark Twain's house in Hartford, Connecticut, to get design and decor inspiration. The couple booked a stay at the Mayflower Inn in Washington, Connecticut, and that's when the ideas began flowing.

Washington, Connecticut, was a completely different world from what Sherman-Palladino knew in California. She was amazed at the friendly, welcoming atmosphere, with people stopping to chat as they walked through town. While eating at a local diner, she watched a regular get his own coffee when the waitress was busy. The wheels spun in her mind as she said to herself, "If I can make people feel this much of what I felt walking around this fairy town, I thought that would be wonderful."

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Stars Hollow Inspiration

It wasn't just the overall vibe of a small-town fall season in Washington, Connecticut, that inspired Sherman-Palladino. Several places in Stars Hollow directly correlate to buildings in and around the real-life town. Luke's Diner is a mix of Marty's Café and The Po Café, both located in or near the center of town, Washington Depot.

The Mayflower Inn and Spa became the basis for the Independence Inn, where Lorelai (Lauren Graham) worked in the early seasons of the show. The Washington Food Market is similar to Doose's Market, Hickory Stick Books is the real-life Stars Hollow Books, and Titus Park and Garage is just like Gypsy's. All of these places gave Sherman-Palladino so much inspiration that she had already begun planning her series, even writing some of the pilot's dialogue, during her trip.

cti041125GilmoreGirlsNewMilford-Fest-8010 | Connecticut Post/Hearst Newspapers/GettyImages

Other Towns That Feel Like Stars Hollow

Washington isn't the only town in Litchfield County, Connecticut, to have the same cozy feel as Stars Hollow. If you're looking for a gazebo on the town green, New Milford is the perfect spot. Woodbury is a real town that Taylor (Michael Winters) sees as a rival to Stars Hollow, and many of his revamps are to stay in competition with Woodbury.

We might not be able to visit Stars Hollow, but a trip to these Connecticut towns or the others in the area will feel as if you've actually stepped into the world that the famous Gilmore duo inhabit. It was thanks to the vacation that Amy Sherman-Palladino took, almost thirty years ago, that Gilmore Girls came to be, and fans will be forever grateful to those towns for the inspiration.

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