Vortexes and Holy Waters: 6 Destinations Said to Have Natural Healing Powers

Sometimes you don’t have to go too far to find a little peace. The tree outside your window, your local park, or your own backyard might offer plenty of medicine in itself if you’re looking to reconnect with yourself, unwind, and leave the stresses of the world behind.

Yet there can something undeniably special about traveling to a far-off place, especially if you're looking to find something or leave something behind. I always find that travel itself can be immensely transformative—it allows me to see the world in new ways and reminds me how fortunate I am to be living on such an extraordinary planet.

Fortunately, there’s no shortage of incredible destinations to see on Earth. But if healing is the reason why you want to travel, there are some places that have been recognized for thousands of years as particularly potent places to reset, rejuvenate, and even prepare your soul for the afterlife, depending on your beliefs.

The Ganges River

Varanasi India on the banks of the Ganges River | Joe Dordo Brnobic / Shutterstock

India’s Ganges River courses from the western Himalayas across northern India, flowing into Bangladesh and eventually emptying out into the Bay of Bengal. The Ganges is recognized as the most sacred river in Hinduism and has also long been a destination for spiritually-minded travelers.

Described as a goddess named Ganga Ma by Hindus, its waters are believed to have the power to wash away all sins, and are also said to offer transformation, purity, and healing. Many Hindus toss their deceased loved ones’ ashes into the river, as they believe its waters allow souls to escape the cycle of death and rebirth once and for all.

In modern times, the river has been plagued by pollution, but its banks are also home to countless healing hubs offering deep dives into yoga, meditation, and Eastern philosophy.

Dead Sea

The Dead Sea in Israel | Framalicious / Shutterstock

The Dead Sea is a landlocked salt lake that rests between Israel and Jordan, and its northern edge is part of the Israeli-occupied Palestinian West Bank. At 1,300 feet below sea level, the Dead Sea is widely recognized as the lowest body of water on Earth. Known for its salt-rich waters, this lake is also rich in minerals like magnesium, and dipping in it has been found to be beneficial for people suffering from psoriasis, rheumatological diseases, and more ailments.

Frequently mentioned in the Bible, this body of water was allegedly revered by the likes of the Queen of Sheba, Cleopatra, and the Roman conqueror Herod for its healing properties. Revered as a symbol of hope, generosity, and rebirth in both Christian and Jewish theology, it is seen as a warning of excess in the Muslim faith, as it was said to have been the location of the ancient, sinful city of Sodom.

Japan’s Healing Forests

River and forest in Yakushima Island in Japan | ryuhei2250 / Shutterstock

The Japanese practice of shinrin-yoku, or forest bathing, is all based on the idea that spending time in the woods can have major health and wellness benefits. Studies have indeed found that taking some time to wander among the trees can significantly lower stress hormone levels and can also aid the body’s ability to fight off diseases.

Forests have been revered as sacred in Japan long before this practice was developed. Shintoism, a religion that began in Japan, sees all things as alive. It also has a particular reverence for ancient trees, which it says become inhabited by spirits once they reach one hundred years of age.

Being among these trees, according to Japanese folklore, has long been said to be good for one’s health and spirits. In a 1990 study, a professor named Yoshifumi Miyazaki set out to find whether this idea had any basis in science, and the evidence he found helped lay the foundation for shinrin-yoku.

Today, Japan has dozens of designated forest therapy locations across the country, and each has been studied and found to have benefits for health and well-being. One particularly enchanting locale is Yakushima Island, which hosts an ancient cedar forest that has trees up to 7,000 years old. Among its moss-covered ravines and towering waterfalls, it won't be hard to feel a world away from all the stresses of humanity.

Sands of Siwa Oasis, Egypt

The Siwa Oasis in Egypt | Mohamed Monir / Shutterstock

You may not immediately associate blazing hot desert sands with health. But for hundreds or even thousands of years, the sands of Egypt’s Siwa Oasis have been destinations for people looking to heal their bodies with the power of the Earth.

Ancient Egyptians, ancient Greeks, and nomadic North African tribes are believed to have traveled to this desert landscape in order to bury themselves in the sand. This practice is said to have the ability to treat many kinds of chronic pain, as well as other ailments such as infertility and skin issues.

To reap the benefits, people are buried naked in the sand from the neck down in a process overseen by a trained healer. This is typically done during midday, when temperatures can reach well over 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Afterwards, patients are wrapped in hot blankets, where they are supposed to continue to sweat until they return to a cool house to sleep.

The practice is typically repeated three to nine days in a row, and with no showering until the whole thing is over. While the scientific consensus on the benefits of hot temperatures and sweating is still debated, many people have claimed to have experienced significant healing effects from this practice.

Mount Shasta, California

Milky Way over Mount Shasta, California | Robert Cornell / Shutterstock

Located in northern California’s Cascade Mountains, Mount Shasta has long been a destination for spiritual seekers. Sometimes called the “root chakra of the Earth” in New Age traditions, it appears in many cosmologies of local Native American tribes, such as the Wintu, who say their people came from a spring on the mountains.

Today, Mount Shasta is home to countless spiritual retreats and sanctuaries. The mountain is also the subject of countless strange legends and occurrences, from stories about UFOs to cult activities.

Many who visit there expound on the place’s supposed healing energy, and some rumors even propose that the mountain may be an interdimensional door. Regardless, the mountain’s fresh air, lush trees, and natural beauty are sure to have a cleansing effect on the soul.

Sedona, Arizona

Sedona, Arizona sunset | Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock

The smooth red rocks of Sedona, Arizona have become a pilgrimage destination for those seeking spiritual healing, and the location is revered as sacred by the Hopi, Apache, and Yavapai tribes. Today, you’ll find every kind of healing modality and practitioner under the sun there. The location is also said to be home to up to fifteen energy vortices, including four primary ones.

The term “vortex” emerged in the 1980s, and is said to describe a place where the Earth’s energy spirals up from below and is especially potent and accessible. According to those who believe in Sedona’s healing powers, being around these vortices can foster healing and a deeper connection to the self and the spiritual realm.

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