12 Walkable Cities in Europe That Feel Like a Movie Set

Europe has a reputation for being walkable, but there are certain cities that just have that extra bit of pizzazz. The kind where, on any given street corner, you can whip out your camera and get an effortlessly beautiful shot.

Here are 12 walkable European cities that genuinely feel like you’re wandering through a film.

Bologna, Italy

Residential houses and buildings surrounding Basilica di San Petronio with bell tower in Bologna | zoranm/GettyImages

Bologna is what happens when a city decides you should be able to wander comfortably. The porticoes (covered walkways) go on and on, which means you can stroll for hours without getting roasted by the sun or bullied by surprise rain.

Bruges, Belgium

Traditional Belgian Lion Statue in front of City Hall and Colorful Brick Buildings in Market Square, | tunart/GettyImages

Bruges is so pretty it almost feels fake. The city is known for its canals, Gothic buildings, and well-preserved medieval core. As an added plus, most major landmarks sit within a small radius, making it easy to explore without transportation.

Ghent, Belgium

Ghent, Belgium | MarioGuti/GettyImages

Often described as Bruges’ livelier counterpart, Ghent blends historic architecture with a strong local energy. Its canals, guild houses, and dramatic skyline are easily navigated on foot, and the city feels active without being overwhelming.

Prague, Czech Republic

Old Town Square and Church of Our Lady before Týn in Prague at sunrise. Czech Republic | Eloi_Omella/GettyImages

Prague is basically cinematic by default. The Old Town has that storybook look, but the city’s also big enough that you can wander beyond the obvious and still find quiet, atmospheric streets.

Edinburgh, Scotland

Edinburgh Cityscape | ChrisHepburn/GettyImages

Edinburgh’s Old Town and New Town are both highly walkable (and highly stunning), though the city’s hills add some elevated drama. Historic stone buildings, narrow closes (alleyways), and expansive viewpoints give it its signature dramatic, cinematic quality.

Ljubljana, Slovenia

Ljubljanica River Slovenia | Mlenny/GettyImages

Ljubljana is small, charming, and very pleasant. The Ljubljanica River runs through the heart of the city, lined with cafés and pedestrian bridges. Its small scale and cohesive architecture create a calm, curated atmosphere.

Vienna, Austria

Aerial view of Hofburg complex in Vienna Austria | pawel.gaul/GettyImages

Vienna is for when you want your wandering to feel elegant. Grand buildings, wide sidewalks, gorgeous public spaces, and cafés that actively encourage you to sit down, stare out a window, and pretend you’re writing something important.

Porto, Portugal

Douro River Porto and Ribeira Square at dusk, Portugal | DoraDalton/GettyImages

Porto is, above all else, colorful. You’ll wander along the river, climb a hill, find a viewpoint, go “wow,” repeat. It’s walkable, but not flat, so consider it a choose-your-own-adventure where the reward is tiled buildings and a pastry break.

Seville, Spain

Plaza de Espana in Seville | alxpin/GettyImages

Seville is sun-soaked and theatrical in the best way. The city’s central district is dense with landmarks, including the cathedral, Alcázar, and Plaza de España; all within walking distance. It’s certainly the kind of place you can spend the day aimlessly wandering.

Florence, Italy

Florence Cityscape and Duomo Santa Maria Del Fiore | zorazhuang/GettyImages

Florence is relatively small for a major European city, which is secretly the city’s greatest strength. Due to its size, many of its most famous attractions (the Duomo, Ponte Vecchio, and Uffizi Gallery) are located within a short walking radius.

Dubrovnik, Croatia

Dubrovnik Street at dusk | Fani Kurti/GettyImages

Dubrovnik’s Old Town is, for lack of a better word, epic. It’s enclosed by historic stone walls and is largely pedestrian-only. Within the area, visitors can walk between churches, fortresses, and seaside viewpoints in under an hour.

Tallinn, Estonia

Alexander Nevsky Cathedral and St Mary's Cathedral at sunset in Tallinn, Estonia | Eloi_Omella/GettyImages

Tallinn’s Old Town has that medieval, storybook feeling that one often searches for when exploring Europe. It’s compact enough to explore on foot easily, but layered enough that you can keep finding new corners throughout your adventure.

If you want to use this list as an actual travel strategy: pick one “bigger-but-still-walkable” city (Vienna, Prague, Edinburgh) and pair it with a smaller fairy tale-feeling one nearby (Ghent/Bruges, Ljubljana, Porto). Maximum wandering, minimal chaos!