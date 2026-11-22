Most countries take weeks to fully experience. But Europe has a few small countries that you can easily visit between meals on a trip to Rome, the French Riviera, the Alps, or even Barcelona.

These minuscule map dots are often located within (or directly beside) larger European nations, making it easy to see everything in one trip. Let’s take a magnifying glass to the map and learn more about these hop, skip, jump destinations, begging to be added to your bucket list!

Vatican City

A photo view of St Peter's Basilica, at Vatican City | MichalLudwiczak/GettyImages

Vatican City covers 0.44 square kilometers (about 109 acres) and sits inside Rome. Its territory includes St. Peter’s Square up to a marble line on the edge of the colonnade. This line “can, however, be freely accessed,” as the state says. Most of Vatican City’s 673 citizens are not permanent residents; 458 live within the Vatican’s walls, and 120 are members of the Swiss Guard. This means that about one in four residents of Vatican City is a guardsman. The state issues Vatican postage stamps, and a postcard (with a stamp from the Vatican) is the cheapest proof of having visited another country.

San Marino

Aerial view of San Marino, Europe | Drazen_/GettyImages

San Marino is a landlocked country in the north-central region of Italy. It covers 61.19 square kilometers (about 24 square miles) and is located about 10 kilometers from the Adriatic Sea. There are no train stations, and the tourist board directs visitors to take the train to Rimini and then a bus to San Marino. Tourists can get a visa for €5. In addition to Euros, San Marino mints its own coins, which are very popular with collectors. Adding the Vatican creates a three-country trip!

Monaco

Sunset on Montecarlo, Monaco | Damiano_Mariotti/GettyImages

This tiny principality on the French Riviera is just 2.08 square kilometers (or 0.8 square miles), and the newly created Mareterra neighborhood was added to Monaco’s land area at the end of 2024, increasing its size by 3%. Monaco’s statistics office counted 38,367 residents in 2023, with over 18,000 residents per square kilometer. Monaco’s tourist board notes that only about 25% of residents are Monegasque citizens. Trains to Monaco leave from Nice about every 20 minutes, with 65 round trips per day. You can have breakfast in France and lunch in another country.

Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein | RossHelen/GettyImages

At 160 square kilometers (62 square miles), Liechtenstein is around 260 times smaller than its neighbor, Switzerland. Some 40,000 people reside in the country, which shares 41 kilometers of border with Switzerland and 37 kilometers with Austria. The Swiss portion of the country has been closely connected to Switzerland since the Customs Treaty of 1924, which also established the Swiss franc as the country’s official currency. Austria’s federal railway runs a 9-kilometer line through the country with three stations, connecting the Austrian town of Feldkirch with the Swiss town of Buchs. This means that you can take a single regional train and visit three countries!

Andorra

Cityscape of Arinsal, La Massana, Andorra in winter | Martin Silva Cosentino/GettyImages

This tiny country between France and Spain measures 468 square kilometers (about 181 square miles) of high mountains, with peaks reaching up to 2,942 meters. Andorra is home to some 89,058 residents (as of the end of 2025). It’s not part of the European Union or the Schengen area, meaning visitors from outside the EU must first apply for a Schengen visa in Spain or France.

There are no airports, so visitors arrive by car. Regular bus services run from Barcelona and Toulouse. Andorra is the only country in the world with two heads of state: a bishop and the president of France.

Luxembourg

Luxembourg at sunset | querbeet/GettyImages

While Luxembourg, bordered by Belgium, France, and Germany, is the largest of the six countries, with a land area of 2,586 square kilometers (just under 1,000 square miles) and a population of about 682,000, it is still only 82 kilometers long from north to south and 57 kilometers from east to west. Public transportation is free for everybody, including tourists, on trains, trams and buses (since February 29, 2020). A trip to the village of Schengen, where the Schengen Agreement was signed in 1985 (on board the boat MS Princesse Marie-Astrid), moored on the Moselle, is a good idea. In 2025, the boat was renamed Prinzessin Marie-Astrid Europa and became the centerpiece of the renovated Schengen Museum.

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