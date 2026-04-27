6 Tiny Countries You Can Walk Across in a Day

The world is full of so many fascinating places that it would take multiple lifetimes to explore them all. But what if you could visit an entire country in the space of a day? It sounds unbelievable, but there are actually lands small enough that you can traverse them in 24 hours or less.

Countries aren't always large, sprawling landscapes. Some are no more than the size of a small rural town in the US. The history, art, and culture found in these tiny countries, however, will make you want to return again and again, even if you're only there for one day at a time.

General view of Vaduz from the hill with mountain range of | SOPA Images/GettyImages

Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein is the largest country on this list, but it's still only about 62 square miles, making it Europe's fourth smallest country. Located between Switzerland and Austria, Liechtenstein hosts part of the Alps, the Rhätikon Mountains, making it an incredible spot for hiking and skiing.

The population of Liechtenstein is about 40,000, with residents speaking German. Though this tiny country can be visited in one day, its history and culture cannot be fully experienced in such a short time. A must-see during a trip to Liechtenstein? The castles and cathedrals feel as if you've stepped into a fairytale. Vaduz Castle is even home to the Prince of Liechtenstein!

Aerial View Of San Marino | NurPhoto/GettyImages

San Marino

San Marino is an ancient country that fought for its independence from the surrounding Italy since the 4th century. It was only recognized by Italy as an independent republic in 1862, though other leaders including Napoleon acknowledged it long before then. As a microstate, San Marino is 24 square miles in size and is home for about 33,000 residents.

As the oldest republic in the world, San Marino has 17 centuries of history. But for a day trip, you'll have to decide between the Medieval towers and fortresses, or San Marino Adventures, the largest adventure park in Italy's lands. You may be able to traverse all of San Marino in a day, but you'll wish you had more time to explore everything this tiny republic has to offer.

Satellite Imagery Of Funafuti Island | Gallo Images/GettyImages

Tuvalu

Tuvalu is a country made up of a chain of nine islands, located north of Fiji in the Pacific Ocean. These islands are actually coral atolls that hold poor soil for growing crops. There are also no freshwater sources in Tuvalu, so the mere 11,400 people rely on imports and rain-catching systems.

The size of Tuvalu's island chain is about 10 square miles, with its capital island, Funafuti, being only 0.9 square miles. Due to rising sea levels and climate change, Tuvalu is becoming even smaller each year. The Tuvaluans have already begun emigrating, and by the end of the 21st century, the beauty of the tiny Tuvalu will be completely submerged.

Satellite Imagery Of Nauru Island | Gallo Images/GettyImages

Nauru

Nauru is the third-smallest country in the world, and the smallest country made up of islands. It's about 8.5 square miles in size and is small enough not to need an official capital city. Nauru is located northwest of Tuvalu and 25 miles south of the Equator.

Gaining independence from Australia in 1968, Nauru is still one of the most Westernized countries of the South Pacific. Nauruans speak both English and Nauruan, and 90% of their food and other imports come from Australia. Like Tuvalu, Nauru is under threat from climate change, and the tropical landscape will be underwater without major intervention.

Yachts docked in Port Hercule | John Greim/GettyImages

Monaco

If you're looking for the most luxurious spot to spend a day, Monaco is your best bet. This sovereign principality is known for its wealth and glamor as part of the French Riviera. It borders France on three sides and the Mediterranean Sea on the fourth. The population of around 31,800 people is very dense considering the land is only 0.77 square miles.

There are plenty of attractions for such a small place, but Monaco isn't cheap. Gambling at the famous Monte Carlo Casino, watching yachts in Port Hercule, or checking out the Formula 1 Grand Prix Racing Circuit can all be covered in one day, but you'll be commiserating with ABBA that "it's a rich man's world."

The Vatican San Pietro Basilica | Dukas/GettyImages

Vatican City

The smallest country in the world is Vatican City. Like San Marino, Vatican City is a micro-nation within Italy, though the Vatican goes one step further by being located within the city of Rome. It is only 0.27 square miles and has only 500-1,000 permanent residents. However, Vatican City is a pivotal place for both history and religion.

Vatican City is the home of Catholicism and the Pope. After centuries of fighting between the Italian government and the Papal State of the Vatican, Italy finally recognized Vatican City's sovereignty in 1929. For a trip there, you'll be able to see all the gorgeous art and architecture of the Sistine Chapel and St. Peter's Basilica within a few hours.

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