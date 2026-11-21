Few feelings can compete with the warmth of a summer’s day beaming down on your face, beckoning you to enjoy activities that pair with temperatures above 60 °F.

And while many of us plan entire trips around this weather, a handful of alpine destinations across Europe make us question just how important the warmth really is when the alternative is a stunning, snow-covered scene that looks handpicked from the coziest film you've ever seen.

During the final season of the year, these villages turn into winter wonderlands, complete with skiing, ice skating, and, in some places, even hot-air-balloon and sleigh rides. Sure, they're a bit chillier, but the mountain views more than make up for the cold, not to mention the cafés and cute shops.

Here are seven European villages that are fun to explore year-round, but look even more magical in the snow.

Grindelwald, Switzerland

Panorama of Grindelwald, Switzerland. | tawatchaiprakobkit/GettyImages

Population: 3,942

Winter weather: 29 °F to 40 °F in December

Grindelwald is perched at an elevation of 3,392 feet in Switzerland’s German-speaking Bern region, at the base of the Eiger (a famous mountain). The village is dotted with wooden houses, hotels, cafés, and restaurants, all set against the snow-blanketed backdrop of the Swiss Alps. Visitors can explore Bussalp, an alpine pasture, and take on the Big Pintenfritz toboggan run, one of the longest in Europe, as well as mountain-cart rides, cliff walks with unbelievable views of the Bernese Alps, and access to the UNESCO World Heritage site of Aletsch Glacier.

The Jungfrau Ski Region officially opens for the season on November 29, offering miles upon miles of runs and winter fun for skiers of all ages.

Hallstatt, Austria

Hallstatt in the Austrian Alps | SHansche/GettyImages

Population: 741

Winter weather: 25 °F to 36 °F in December

Hallstatt is such a wonder that it's been a UNESCO World Heritage Site for almost 30 years. Though this alpine village looks like a still frame from a postcard, it's teeming with life, and there’s no shortage of winter activities for tourists. Travelers can ski at Dachstein Krippenstein, across Lake Hallstatt, or at Dachstein West, a big family destination; both are expected to open in December. If winter sports aren't your cup of tea (or should we say, cup of hot cocoa?), you can meander through the old town’s shops and restaurants where you'll find handmade goods and warm, delicious Austrian cuisine. A Christkindlmarkt is held annually on December 8.

Visitors can ride the gondola up to the Skywalk for panoramic views of the lake and Hallstatt in all its snow-dusted glory.

Megève, France

Megeve in French Alps, France | anshar73/GettyImages

Population: around 2,893

Winter weather: 31 °F to 46 °F in December

Megève, high in the French Alps, is an alpine resort village in Haute-Savoie with a rich history extending beyond skis and chalets. Developed in the 1910s and ’20s as a French alternative to Switzerland’s St. Moritz, the resort village was designed by philanthropist Baroness Noémie de Rothschild and hosted events during the 1968 Winter Olympics. The town was actually founded by Benedictine monks and dates back to the Middle Ages.

The ski area spans three mountains, including Mont d’Arbois, the largest, with slopes supporting varying skill levels. The resorts can be a bit pricey, but budget-friendly hotels are available for travelers looking to save a few euros.

Non-skiers can enjoy ice skating, curling, dog sledding, snowshoeing, hot-air balloon rides, and luxury spa retreats, perfectly paired with a day of high-end shopping. Megève is easily accessible from the Gevena airport.

Malbun, Liechtenstein

Malbun Village, Leichtenstein | Ricky Deacon/GettyImages

Population: 44

Winter weather: 31 °F to 44 °F in December

Did you know Malbun is Liechtenstein’s only ski resort? (Considering the country’s size, this might not be too surprising.) Located in the Alps near the Austrian border, the area features slopes stretching for over a mile. It's a family-friendly destination that typically opens in mid- to late December. Steep mountain peaks surround the valley, making the views around every corner breathtaking.

In addition to skiing, Malbun has several walking trails, including the popular Sassweg, as well as sledding and snowshoeing. Restaurants and businesses use Swiss francs, and German is the primary language, though English is understood at tourist spots.

Getting to Malbun isn't entirely a straight path: the closest airport is in Zurich. From there, travelers take a train to Sargans in Switzerland or Feldkirch in Austria, then a bus to Vaduz (Liechtenstein’s capital), followed by another 30-minute bus ride to Malbun.

Ortisei, Italy

Ortisei. Dolomites Alps Town in Italy | Fani Kurti/GettyImages

Population: 4,710

Winter weather: 27 °F to 44 °F in December

Nestled in the Dolomites of northern Italy, the small alpine town of Ortisei sits more than 4,000 feet up in Val Gardena, South Tyrol. Surrounded by several other tiny villages, it remains a popular year-round destination. In winter, Ortisei offers access to the Dolomiti Superski area and the Sellaronda circuit, an extensive network of ski routes connecting several valleys. Visitors can also try snowboarding and tobogganing.

If skiing and snowboarding aren't your thing, this idyllic alpine village also offers quaint stays, bakeries, cafés, and shops. Wood carving is a tradition in Ortisei, and you'll definitely notice the elaborate wooden altars and sculptures throughout the town.

Kranjska Gora, Slovenia

Kranjska Gora Village | SimonSkafar/GettyImages

Population: 5,143

Winter weather: 26 °F to 38 °F in December

Tucked away in the Julian Alps, Kranjska Gora is situated near the Italian and Austrian borders and close to Triglav National Park. It isn't as high in the mountains as some other villages on this list, so the resort relies on snowmaking during warmer periods. Its 18 slopes accommodate skiers of all ages, with the season starting in December. Winter sports enthusiasts can also visit Planica, known for its world-renowned ski jumping and ski flying. Other winter activities in or around the village include sledding, ice skating, snowshoeing, and hiking.

Kranjska Gora has several food stalls in the central square (Trg na Gorici) by the Church of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary. The streets are strung with lights that brighten the holiday atmosphere, and visitors can sit by the fire, chat, and sip on mulled wine. The shops also display homemade crafts to admire and to bring home from your travels. A winter walk through Kranjska Gora truly makes you feel like the main character in a cheery, chilly Hallmark movie.

Mittenwald, Germany

old town of mittenwald | FooTToo/GettyImages

Population: 7,400

Winter weather: 27 °F to 40 °F in December

Last, but certainly not least, is Mittenwald, in southern Bavaria, in the Karwendel Mountains near the Austrian border. Known as the “Village of One Thousand Violins,” a musical affinity that began in the 17th century, it still has a violin-making school and a museum, the Geigenbaumuseum, dedicated to crafting and playing the beautiful instrument. Obermarkt, the town’s historic main street, is lined with shops and brightly painted buildings decorated with Lüftlmalereien (mural art), that bring Bavarian culture to life. The historic old town (Altstadt) also has plenty of restaurants serving authentic Bavarian fare and local beers. What more could you ask for?

Travelers can ride the Karwendelbahn cable car for stunning Alpine views or add other winter activities to their itineraries, like snowshoeing, hiking, ice skating, sleigh rides, and tobogganing. Mittenwald has a few places to ski, including Familienparadies Kranzberg (with easier slopes) and Dammkar (geared toward experienced skiers), and is accessible by train from Munich, Germany, or Innsbruck, Austria.

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