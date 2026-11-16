Gothic architecture was one of the most prominent building styles in Europe from the 12th to the 16th centuries, and a large number of towns can be found in many European countries which feature notable examples of this style, as well as later styles which took inspiration from the Gothic era.

And while Gothic architecture was not originally connected with the supernatural, the revival of interest in the form which began in the late 18th century gradually saw the stories of vampires and other paranormal creatures become visually intertwined with places which contained or evoked the sense of this style.

Here is an alphabetical look at five towns in this vein—including one which actually was one of the settings for the most famous vampire novel of all time.

Bamberg, Germany

Old half-timbered townhall in Bamberg Germany at night | Grafissimo/GettyImages

Germany has always been closely associated with the Gothic, as the original Goths were a Germanic people. Germany was also the setting for one of the classic vampire films, F. W. Murnau’s Nosferatu (1922), which used several real German places as locations for the story, including the city of Wismar.

A number of towns embodying a medieval spirit can still be found in the country today, including the town of Bamberg which is said to be one of the most well-preserved medieval locations in Germany, and is widely celebrated for its beautiful architecture.

Guérande, France

Historic church and town square in Guerande, France | Matthieu Tuffet/GettyImages

France is the country where Gothic architecture originated, so it is natural that many atmospheric towns in the Gothic style can found there. It has also been an important location in vampire storytelling, as Carl Theodor Dreyer’s legendary film Vampyr (1932) was entirely shot in the country.

The town of Guérande is one of France’s most intact examples of Gothic style, located in Loire-Atlantique in the west of the country. Its abundance of towers and fortified walls lend themselves well to the imagery evoked by Gothic literature.

Kotor, Montenegro

Kotor cityscape and Church of Our Lady of Remedy | tunart/GettyImages

The idea of a mysterious town by the sea has close connections with classic vampire fiction. In Bram Stoker’s Dracula, the titular vampire travels from his home country by sea before arriving at a coastal town. The idea of vampires being intertwined with the ocean illuminates the fictional potential of places like Kotor in Montenegro: the town is surrounded by dramatic stone walls, dating from its time as a part of the Republic of Venice, and contains a number of striking Gothic buildings.

Sinaia, Romania

Sinaia, Romania | SCStock/GettyImages

Romania is closely connected with vampire-related lore, as the home of the notoriously ruthless medieval ruler Vlad the Impaler, and the historic Transylvania region from where the fictional Dracula originates. One of the towns which is most evocative of this sense of the Gothic (in a dramatic if not literal sense) is the town of Sinaia in the historic Muntenia region.

One of its most sensational buildings is Peleș Castle: while not a Gothic building (it was constructed in the late 19th century), it very much evokes the kinds of castles which might be imagined to be occupied by vampires in fiction, with elaborate towers rising up amidst a mysterious hillside forest.

Whitby, England

Whitby Abbey Ruins reflected in the water, North Yorkshire Coast, UK | JaCZhou/GettyImages

And now we come to the town which inspired Dracula itself. Whitby is located on the North Yorkshire coast of England and is a town steeped in history and atmosphere, with a ruined abbey amongst its most haunting features. In the novel, Whitby also becomes an important location in the story as this is the town where Dracula’s ship first docks when he arrives in England.

It was also in Whitby that Bram Stoker found a number of inspirations for the novel while he was visiting the town including the name of the title character, which he found through reading a book about Romania in the local library.