7 Luxury Sleeper Trains That Feel Like Rolling Hotels

Why rush when you can ride in style? Across six continents, these swanky sleeper trains transform travel into a moving getaway. From Art Deco carriages winding through Europe’s Alps to alpaca-lined cabins crossing Peru’s highlands, each journey combines world-class comfort, fine dining, and jaw-dropping views that make you forget you’re even in transit. Forget the airport lounge: on these trains, the trip itself is the destination.

Venice Simplon‑Orient‑Express, Europe

VW Pics/Getty Images

Italy is only a short flight from Paris, but when you opt for this timeless sleeper train over a plane, you’ll wish the journey were even longer. Opulent interiors transport passengers straight to the 1920s, where Art Deco accents are elevated by modern comforts. There’s no shortage of champagne—or breathtaking scenery, from the rolling French countryside to the snow-capped Swiss Alps. It’s Euro summer (and winter, when Belmond offers festive getaways to the French Alps), made even more glamorous.

Rovos Rail, South Africa

David LEFRANC/Getty Images

Explore the splendor of South Africa aboard Rovos Rail. From a private champagne lounge in Pretoria to plush, wood-paneled suites and elegant lounges, every minute of the journey is picture-perfect—though the no-phone rule means you’ll have to capture these moments in your mind. Travel from the Highveld grasslands to the Cape Winelands, with opportunities for desert and waterfall excursions along the way. With 30 years of world-class service, Rovos Rail blends vintage charm with modern luxury, complete with an open-air balcony and a vintage observation car at its rear.

Rocky Mountaineer, Canada

Al Seib/Getty Images

For a front-row seat to North America’s most dramatic mountain vistas, the Rocky Mountaineer can’t be beat. Glass-domed coaches and oversized windows put towering peaks, rushing rivers, and sprawling forests on full display, while gourmet meals highlighting local ingredients—Quebec maple syrup, Alberta shortribs, and more—make every bite as memorable as the scenery. Overnight stays along the route let travelers stretch their legs and rest in comfort between days of sightseeing, whether crossing the Canadian Rockies or the striking canyons of the American Southwest.

The Ghan, Australia

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

This iconic overnight train lets you experience the Outback like no other. Named for the Afghan camel drivers who once helped map routes through Australia’s interior, The Ghan now carries passengers from Adelaide to Darwin in a much more luxurious manner. Think Art Deco-inspired suites and regional cuisine against the backdrop of Australia's rugged terrain, with stops in remote outposts like Alice Springs and Coober Pedy—and the occasional kangaroo hopping across the horizon.

Maharajas’ Express, India

VW Pics/Getty Images

Live—and ride—like royalty aboard the Maharajas’ Express. From a marigold-and-rose petal welcome to personal butlers, the train ensures every guest is attended to. Spacious suites feature private bathrooms, closets, and plush beds, while onboard lounges and bars offer comfy sofas and quiet corners to relax between curated excursions through India’s top cities, including Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra.

Eastern & Oriental Express, Southeast Asia

Peter Charlesworth/Getty Images

Backpacking isn’t the only way to experience Southeast Asia. Aboard the Eastern & Oriental Express, travelers trade hostels for Thai silk–lined cabins, polished cherrywood paneling, and elegant dining cars as the train rolls between Singapore and Malaysia. Outside the windows, lush jungles, rice paddies, and ancient temples drift past, while the open-air observation car offers the perfect place to soak in the scenery. Evenings bring sumptuous Southeast Asian-inspired suppers, cocktails like the classic Singapore Sling, and even indulgent treatments at the onboard Dior Spa.

Andean Explorer, South America

oneworld picture/Getty Images

As its name suggests, Belmond’s Andean Explorer is the perfect way to traverse the Peruvian Highlands. As South America’s first luxury sleeper train, it carries just 35 guests through rugged valleys, grassy plains, and the sparkling waters of Lake Titicaca. Cabins are wrapped in alpaca wool blankets and tapestries, while onboard dining and the observation bar car showcase local sips and sweeping views of the Andes. Off-train excursions let travelers explore Incan ruins and prehistoric caves, but there’s plenty to enjoy on the train itself—including a full-fledged luxury spa.

