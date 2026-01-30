5 Hidden Mountain Towns in Italy That Look Straight Out of a Snow Globe

Skiing in the Alps isn’t just for Switzerland anymore. Northern Italy’s Dolomites are dotted with snow-dusted villages that look straight out of a storybook—and with the Winter Olympics calling the region home, they’re finally getting the attention they deserve. This stretch of the Alps blends majestic mountains with a unique mix of Italian and Austrian culture, and while Cortina has caught the world’s attention, plenty of underrated Alpine villages are waiting to be explored. From ski resorts where you can live out your own Olympic fantasies to mountain retreats perfect for après-ski, these towns capture the magic of Northern Italy in winter.

Bormio

Combo Bridge in Bormio. | robytrab/GettyImages

Known for its steep ski runs and centuries-old thermal baths, Bormio is one of Italy’s most atmospheric mountain towns. The medieval centro storico is dotted with stone towers and frescoed buildings, while nearby hot springs—first used by the Romans—make it an ideal spot to warm up after a day on the slopes. The town will also take center stage as a host of men’s alpine skiing events during the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Livigno

Couple skiing in Livigno. | ultramarinfoto/GettyImages

Looking for another stop to add to your Winter Olympics road trip? Livigno, nestled in a high-altitude valley in northern Lombardy, fits the bill. The town will host snowboarding and freestyle skiing events during the 2026 Games, but it also offers a balance of slopes and shopping, plus winter walks around Lake Livigno, which often freezes over in the colder months. After hitting the mountain, wander its snow-draped streets for fresh pasta—or fondue; Livigno sits just 12 kilometers from the Swiss border, so Alpine-inspired cuisine is part of the appeal.

Alleghe

The frozen waters of Alleghe. | Montipaiton/GettyImages

Can’t choose between serene waters or snowy peaks? This Dolomites gem offers a bit of both. Nestled at the foot of Mount Civetta and overlooking Lake Alleghe, the town is dotted with charming wooden chalets and cobbled streets. But with all the outdoor activities on offer, you might not spend much time cozied up inside. Not only is it part of the Dolomiti Superski network, but home to the legendary “Wall of Walls” on Civetta’s north face, offering ample hiking and climbing adventures. With picture-perfect winter views and endless winter fun, Alleghe captures the essence of the Alps from every angle.

Ortisei

Ortisei at Christmastime. | Fani Kurti/GettyImages

With its candy-colored buildings and dramatic Dolomite backdrop, Ortisei looks straight out of a postcard. The town is famous for its centuries-old woodcarving tradition, which you can explore at the Museum Gherdëina, plus it serves as a gateway to the slopes of Val Gardena. Ortisei also carries a hint of Bavarian charm, from its traditional Alpine architecture to the cozy cafes lining the walkable center. When snow blankets the town, the streets feel especially magical, perfect for boutique browsing or sipping a mug of mulled wine.

Alta Badia

Ski resort in Alta Badia. | anshar73/GettyImages

Alta Badia proves that skiing and eating very well can go hand in hand. Each winter, the region launches the season with the Gourmet SkiSafari, an on-skis crawl from hut to hut where Michelin-starred chefs serve locally inspired dishes alongside South Tyrolean wine. Between the jagged Dolomite peaks and quaint villages like Corvara and San Cassiano, it’s easy to see why this Alpine spot is a favorite with foodies and skiers alike.