9 Most Romantic Proposal Spots in the World

Asking someone to marry you is sure to set your mind racing. You're choosing a backdrop for a moment that you'll reminisce about for the rest of your life. Do you keep it simple, or do you go big? Would your partner prefer a scenic spot, or would they be at ease saying “I do” in the heart of a city?

All that planning can cloud the reason you're proposing in the first place. That's where these landmarks come in. Travel has a way of quieting your anxieties. You're out of routine, paying attention to your surroundings, and best of all, you're present. When you're standing somewhere enchanting and meaningful, it's easier to imagine a future instead of tomorrow’s to-do list. There are some destinations so beautiful, they've built a reputation for being the best places in the world to propose.

The top nine proposal spots on Go2Africa's list aren't about perfection or spectacle; they're about a feeling. These spots have seen thousands of people pop the question because they invite lovers to slow down, look around, and think, "I'd like forever to start right here."

THE MATTERHORN, SWITZERLAND

The Matterhorn, rising nearly three miles above Zermatt, Switzerland, is one of the Alps' most famous peaks, and the best place to propose in the world! Its pyramid shape and steep, rugged faces make it visually striking and instantly recognizable, which is why photographers from around the world flock to capture it. Its symmetry and eye-catching presence leave a lasting impression, earning it a five-star proposal spot ranking from over 98% of people.

SALAR DE UYUNI, BOLIVIA

Salar de Uyuni in southwest Bolivia is the world's largest salt flat, stretching thousands of miles across the Altiplano. Its endless white surface creates surreal panoramas and incredible photos. The Salar de Uyuni is more than just visually stunning; it transforms "love you to the moon and back" into a fitting proposal metaphor, since its vast, glistening surface can be seen from space and helps guide satellites across the sky.

SYDNEY HARBOUR, AUSTRALIA

Sydney Harbour, known as Tubowgule, is one of the world's most beautiful natural harbors in Sydney, New South Wales. With endless shoreline and landmarks like the Sydney Opera House and the Harbour Bridge, it's a favorite of photographers capturing charming city views, sunrises and sunsets, and sparkling waterfront proposals. Idyllic gardens line the harbor, and venturing past the shoreline takes you to Sydney’s historic islands, which offer more secluded and unique spots for a proposal away from the crowds. Time the occasion just right, and you'll have the added excitement of fireworks lighting up the celebration.

LES 7 CASCADES, MAURITIUS

Les 7 Cascades, or the Seven Waterfalls, on the southwest side of Mauritius, is an untamed chain of cascades nestled in a vibrant tropical forest. Adventurers and couples come here to hike scenic trails, swim in natural pools, and photograph breathtaking views. With its hidden beauty and dramatic backdrops, it’s considered one of the island’s most romantic and photogenic proposal spots.

GREAT WALL OF CHINA, CHINA

The Great Wall of China stretches over 13,000 miles across northern China, from Shanhaiguan in the east to Jiayuguan in the west. Built between the 3rd century BC and the 17th century AD as a colossal defense system, its giant stone ramparts and watchtowers make it one of the most photographed and culturally significant landmarks on Earth. Imagine proposing in a setting where your love story becomes part of a narrative that began in 220 B.C.

IGUAZU FALLS, BRAZIL

Iguazu Falls, located in Parque Nacional do Iguaçu in Paraná, Brazil, ranks among the world’s most awe-inspiring waterfall systems. Visitors stroll along sweeping walkways and take in panoramic viewpoints that reveal the sheer power of the cascades, especially at the Devil’s Throat. Its natural splendor, leafy rainforests, and abundant wildlife make it a must-photograph landmark, and the perfect spot to begin a new adventure with the person you’ll spend a lifetime with.

GRAND CANYON, UNITED STATES

The Grand Canyon in Arizona stands as an awe-inspiring illustration of natural erosion, sculpted over thousands of years by the Colorado River. Its colorful layers draw millions of visitors each year, while photographers gather to document the light that dances along the canyon's majestic rock formations. Its spellbinding views and vastness make it a truly unforgettable place for a peaceful marriage proposal.

ARTHUR'S SEAT, SCOTLAND

Arthur's Seat is the highest point in Holyrood Park in Edinburgh, Scotland, rising from an ancient volcanic landscape within the city. Climbing to the top rewards you with breathtaking 360-degree vistas across Edinburgh and the Lothians; an ideal spot to get down on one knee. The trek to the summit can be challenging, but the views make every step worth it. Along the path, several smaller cliffs offer secluded spots perfect for a private proposal.

VICTORIA FALLS, ZIMBABWE

Victoria Falls, straddling the Zambezi River between Zimbabwe and Zambia, is one of Africa’s most incredible wonders. Towering waterfalls drop into a dense gorge, and the area offers safari trips, wildlife encounters, and exciting outdoor activities ideal for thrillseekers planning a proposal their partner will never forget. Visitors can explore the mighty falls from towns on both riverbanks and experience the true majesty of one of Africa's most impressive landscapes. How can you say no to spending the rest of your life with someone surrounded by waterfalls and elephants?

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Rounding out the top 10 is the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center in the United Arab Emirates. Other notable proposal spots include Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, the Bondi to Coogee Walk in Australia, the Church of the Savior on Spilled Blood in Russia, Tarangire National Park in Tanzania, Stanley Park in Canada, Table Mountain in South Africa, the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria in Australia, the Historic Centre of Brugge in Belgium, Machu Picchu in Peru, and Niagara Falls in Canada. The Eiffel Tower, often considered one of the most romantic landmarks in the world, ranked the 68th most romantic place to propose in 2026.