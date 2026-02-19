10 Scenic Ferry Rides Around the World Worth Taking Once

When it comes to slow travel, trains usually take all the glory. But the ferry is a pretty underrated option, especially when you get the fun of arrival and the joy of sitting still while enjoying scenic views of skylines, islands, and clear blue water.

Here are 10 scenic ferry rides we recommend if you’re looking for a vacation full of the best that Mother Nature has to offer.

Wellington–Picton ferry (Cook Strait)

The Interislander between Picton, South Island and Wellington, North Island, New Zealand | Matthew Williams-Ellis/GettyImages

This crossing links Wellington and Picton and is widely considered one of New Zealand’s most scenic transit routes. You’ll typically see harbor views near departure/arrival, then rugged coastline and sheltered waterways as you approach the Marlborough Sounds.

Tip: grab an outside-deck spot early and dress for windy weather!

Gudvangen–Flåm fjord cruise (Nærøyfjord/Aurlandsfjord)

Aerial view of Nærøyfjord, a UNESCO fjord in Norway. | NurPhoto/GettyImages

While not a “ferry commute” in the strict sense, this fjord route functions like a scenic passenger boat connection and is a highlight for many travelers in western Norway.

If you’ve ever wanted to feel tiny (in a good way), Norway’s fjords will deliver. Bring a thermos drink and let the drama unfold.

Seattle–Victoria ferry (Victoria Clipper)

Ferry touring Victoria Harbour, British Columbia, Canada. | George Rose/GettyImages

The Victoria Clipper runs you through Puget Sound with those soft Pacific Northwest greens, little coastal towns, and (on a clear day) the Olympic Mountains sitting in the background like a painting.

It’s an excellent way to combine a U.S. city break with a visit to Vancouver Island.

Anacortes–San Juan Islands ferry

View of the San Juan Islands from a ferry ride. | Wolfgang Kaehler/GettyImages

This ferry system is popular for its island scenery and the chance to see marine wildlife en route, depending on season and luck. If you can, time it for golden hour.

Helsinki–Tallinn ferry

Tallink 'Megastar' ferry leaving Helsinki. | whitemay/GettyImages

A relatively short crossing across the Baltic Sea that’s convenient for a day trip or a two-city itinerary. The most scenic moments tend to be the approach and departure from Helsinki and Tallinn, when you get broader views of the shoreline and city profiles.

Buenos Aires–Colonia ferry

Ferry traveling from Buenos Aires, Argentina to Colonia, Uruguay. | Thiago Santos/GettyImages

This is the ideal “I have one free day, and I’d like to casually add another country” ferry. Colonia del Sacramento is charming and walkable, and the ride across the river offers a gorgeous view.

Star Ferry (Tsim Sha Tsui–Central)

Skyline of Hong Kong as seen from Tsim Sha Tsui. | Bloomberg/GettyImages

The Star Ferry is short, inexpensive, and consistently scenic thanks to Hong Kong’s dense skyline and harbor setting.

A little piece of advice: If you’re choosing one time of day, late afternoon into evening is typically best for city lights and contrast (and photos, of course.)

Bosphorus ferry (Europe–Asia crossing)

Ferry traversing the Golden Horn waterway at sunset in Istanbul, Turkey. | NurPhoto/GettyImages

Of all the things one can do on a ferry, crossing continents is one of the more impressive ones. You’ll pass domes, minarets, waterfront neighborhoods, and plenty of seabirds. Views are strongest on routes that stay on the strait longer rather than purely point-to-point crossings.

Split–Dubrovnik coastal ferry

Passenger ferry in Gruz harbor with a view of Dubrovnik city. | World photo/GettyImages

The Dalmatian Coast understands aesthetics. This ride gives you a steady stream of islands and historic towns. It can also work well as a framework for island hopping if you’re willing to structure the itinerary around departure times.

Belize City–Caye Caulker water taxi

Caye Caulker Island in Belize surrounded by the Caribbean Sea. | Mindaugas Dulinskas/GettyImages

A short water taxi ride that delivers immediate coastal/island scenery, especially on bright days when the water clarity is high. Caye Caulker is laid-back in a way that feels medicinal, and arriving by boat just fits the vibe. Sit outside if you can and let the Caribbean do what it does best.