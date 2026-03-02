5 Scenic U.S. Road Trips That Rival Route 66

What if one road could take you from misty mountains to red rocks, staggering ocean cliffs to historic seaside towns? Good news, America's most legendary scenic roads do just that. Amid the rush of modern life, these legendary roads encourage travelers to take a breather and explore the United States, one mile at a time.

From Pacific Coast waves to Appalachian ridges, these routes were created with discovery in mind. Scenic Byway 12 paints a vivid picture of Utah's geological history, while U.S. Route 1 traces centuries of East Coast culture from sun-drenched Florida to jagged Northern shores. Meanwhile, U.S. Route 89 connects national parks and frontier towns at the very heart of the American West.

Built in the early days of automobile travel, highway engineers prioritized showcasing the nation’s natural wonders and cultural treasures rather than merely creating the fastest route between point A and point B. Today, much like Route 66, they exist as traveling exhibits viewed from the driver’s seat, preserving landscapes and history, and reminding us that the journey is the destination.

Let's take the wheel and drive across five of the most scenic roads in the U.S. to see what all the hype is all about.

PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY

Bixby Bridge in Big Sur | Getty Images

The Pacific Coast Highway is an iconic road trip route stretching 1,650 miles along the Western edge of the United States from Washington through Oregon and California to San Diego, edging dramatic shorelines and wild terrain. It connects diverse scenery from temperate forests in rainy climates to towering redwoods and sunny Southern California beaches. Popular stops include Olympic National Park in Washington state, Redwood National Park in Northern California, and the bustling streets of San Francisco.

Commissioned as a continuous scenic route in the early 20th century, the PCH has held fascination over the years due in large part to breathtaking ocean views (that literally make you feel like you're living in a Beach Boys soundtrack), rugged cliffs, eclectic small towns, and the undeniable beauty of the Pacific Coast. (View the route.)

Don't forget to check out: Bixby Bridge in Big Sur

BLUE RIDGE PARKWAY

Mabry Mill | Getty Images

The Blue Ridge Parkway, designed for relaxed travel with breathtaking overlooks and attractions, is a scenic roadway stretching 469 miles through the rolling Appalachian Mountains of Virginia and North Carolina, linking Shenandoah National Park to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Top stops include Sliding Rock’s natural water slide in Pisgah National Forest and interesting exhibits at the Virginia Museum of Transportation and the Museum of North Carolina Minerals, all easily reached from Parkway pullouts. If you have time, make sure to stop at the Rock Fish Valley View Overlook.

Commissioned as a scenic route to showcase Appalachian landscapes in all their glory, this storied parkway is cherished for its winding curves, mountain vistas, and nostalgic cultural stops. (View the route.)

Don't forget to check out: Mabry Mill (Milepost 176)

SCENIC BYWAY 12

Bryce Canyon National Park | Getty Images

There are roads, and then, there is Scenic Byway 12. Scenic Byway 12, officially designated an "All-American Road," is a spectacular 122-mile route in Utah that winds east to west between Panguitch and Torrey through red-rock country, forests, and high plateaus. Top stops include Bryce Canyon National Park, the striking Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, and Escalante Petrified Forest State Park, each offering remarkable panoramas and natural features.

The road earned "All-American" status in 2022 thanks to its unrivaled scenic qualities, immersive travel experience, and mesmerizing roadside views that are destinations in themselves. What makes it so scenic is the dramatic mix of twisting canyons, colorful sandstone, and the feeling of journeying through time, all the way back to the road's roots in 1914. (View the route.)

Don't forget to check out: Bryce Canyon National Park

U.S. ROUTE 1

St. Augustine, Florida | Getty Images

U.S. Route 1 is a historic north-south highway running about 2,369 miles along the East Coast from Key West, Florida, to Fort Kent, Maine, making it one of America's earliest long-distance roads. Top stops along this famous route include Key West's Mile 0, idyllic coastal towns of Maine, and the history-riddled streets of Boston, Massachusetts.

Established as part of the original U.S. Numbered Highway System in 1926, Route 1 extends through 15 states and Washington, D.C., connecting vibrant cities and scenic seaside stretches. Its appeal lies in diverse landscapes from tropical keys to Northern shores, charming small towns, and imprints of American history along the way. (View the route.)

Don't forget to check out: St. Augustine, Florida

U.S. ROUTE 89

Grand Canyon National Park | Getty Images

If you've ever wanted to immerse yourself in America's Wild West, consider U.S. Route 89. This legendary highway threads deep into the West, guiding travelers through three distinct regions: the Basin and Range, the Colorado Plateau, and the Rocky Mountains, offering both natural and cultural scenery. Stretching officially from Flagstaff, Arizona, North toward the Canadian border (historically from Mexico to Canada), it runs about 1,342 miles. Top stops include Grand Canyon National Park, Zion National Park, and Yellowstone National Park, each offering otherworldly views and scenes you have to see to believe.

Commissioned in the late 1920s, the road remains a favorite of travelers seeking an unhurried experience, close access to the desert, red rock canyons, mountain peaks, and centuries-old locales.(View the route.)

Don't forget to check out: Grand Canyon National Park