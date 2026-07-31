4 Beautiful U.S. Barrier Islands You Don’t Need a Boat to Visit

It’s no secret that she sells seashells by the seashore, but just how did she get there in the first place? When it comes to Florida's Sanibel Island—the "Seashell Capital of the World"—the answer is a concrete causeway.

The same holds true for some of the most scenic coastal retreats in the United States. Sanibel, Captiva, South Carolina’s Kiawah, and Assateague Island (straddling Maryland and Virginia) are all barrier islands: long, narrow strips of sand running parallel to the mainland that shield the coast from storms.

Their unique geographies give each island its distinct personality, from Sanibel’s east-west orientation that acts like a scoop for seashells, to Assateague’s sand dunes and salt marshes that sustain its famous wild ponies.

Best of all, all four of these barrier islands are anchored to the mainland by bridges. So, if you’re looking to skip an extra ferry ride, a quick drive from nearby cities makes these coastal escapes about as convenient as they come.

Sanibel Island, Florida

ablokhin/GettyImages

Island life isn’t just about lazy beach days and frozen drinks—although Sanibel has plenty of both. Instead, the true meaning of the phrase comes into focus in this recently rebuilt beach town, where building heights are based on palm trees and window tints protect nesting sea turtles.

Although it's just a hop, skip, and bridge away from Fort Myers, Sanibel often flies under the radar compared with flashier Florida destinations like Tampa and Miami. That's also what makes it such a great choice for a family getaway, with beachfront condos and resorts like Sanibel Moorings and Casa Ybel offering enough space for every personality—and their inevitable seashell collections.

While you won't find much nightlife on the island, you will find wildlife: 70% of Sanibel is protected for conservation, including the J.N. "Ding" Darling National Wildlife Refuge, where kayaking through the mangroves and watching wading birds is just as popular as shelling.

The shell frenzy doesn't end at the beach. Sanibel is also home to the Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum & Aquarium, the only accredited museum in the country devoted entirely to shells, as well as seafood restaurants like Wickies Lighthouse Restaurant, where you can get a taste of what's inside a scallop shell for a change.

Assateague Island, Virginia and Maryland

Aschen/GettyImages

Maryland might be famous for crabs and Virginia for presidents, but just off the coast of both Mid-Atlantic states lies a 37-mile-long barrier island best known for its wild horses.

Dotted across grassy dunes and salt marshes from dawn to dusk, the free-roaming ponies embody the island's rugged spirit. While local legend says the horses swam ashore after a shipwreck, historians believe today's feral herd descends from domestic horses brought to Assateague by colonists in the late 17th century to sidestep taxes and fencing laws.

Unlike the polished beach resorts found elsewhere along the East Coast, Assateague's biggest draw is its untamed landscape. The National Seashore spans miles of undeveloped beaches, hiking trails, marshes, and campgrounds on the Maryland side. Kayaking through the island's calm bays is a must, offering the chance to spot seabirds, horses, and other wildlife in their natural habitat.

If sleeping behind the dunes with ghost crabs and wild horses isn't your thing, nearby Chincoteague Island has plenty of comfortable places to stay. The pine-shaded Refuge Inn overlooks the Assateague Channel and offers views of the iconic red-and-white lighthouse, while BluFin Bungalows features floating waterfront cabins with all the creature comforts of home.

There's no better way to end a day on the water than with fresh local seafood. Capt. Zack's Seafood is the place to try Chincoteague oysters, while Assateague Crab House, just minutes from the Maryland entrance, serves all the steamed blue crab you can eat.

Captiva Island, Florida

japrz/GettyImages

With pastel cottages, palm-lined roads, and an overall slower pace of life, Captiva Island feels straight out of a vintage postcard of Florida. The island feels even more secluded than its northern neighbor Sanibel—connected to Captiva by a short bridge at Blind Pass—even though it’s only around an hour away from Fort Myers by car. Beyond the ample shelling opportunities it shares with Sanibel, Captiva’s biggest draw is its beautiful blue-green water, best experienced by booking a boat tour with Captain Brian On The Water or Captiva Cruises to nearby islands like Cayo Costa and Cabbage Key.

Let the island breeze lead you to the Mucky Duck, a beloved Captiva Island institution known for beachfront brews and bites. Following repairs from recent hurricanes, the newly reopened British-style pub has returned as a favorite gathering spot. Its resilience—and unbeatable sunset views over the Gulf of Mexico—almost make the fresh seafood and key lime pie taste that much sweeter.

Seafood, from crab-stuffed grouper to gourmet seafood boils, is also the name of the game at The Green Flash Restaurant, but no meal is complete without the sparkling waterfront views. Whether you sit on the dockside patio or near the dining room’s large picture windows, you’ll have a front-row seat to boats and the occasional manatee or dolphin passing through the waters where Buck Key, the Roosevelt Channel, the Intracoastal Waterway, and Pine Island Sound meet. For dessert, head to Boops by the Bubble Room, where towering slices of cake are almost as memorable as the restaurant’s colorful, kitschy décor.

Accommodations range from bright beachside cottages to sprawling resorts like 'Tween Waters Inn & Marina, a longtime fixture on the island offering private dock access, multiple pools, and a classic Captiva experience.

Kiawah Island, South Carolina

KathyKafka/GettyImages

South Carolina’s barrier islands give Southern charm a new meaning beyond Charleston’s quaint cobblestone streets. Just a 25-mile drive from the city, Kiawah Island trades historic strolls for white sand beaches and close encounters with coastal wildlife—and wealth.

As South Carolina’s richest city, almost every part of the Kiawah lifestyle can be preceded by the word "luxury," from its upscale resorts to championship golf courses. But don’t let that deter you: non-residents can still experience the island’s 10 miles of shoreline and natural beauty by booking a stay at The Sanctuary or renting a beachfront home for the whole family.

Scenic bike trails invite visitors to take a leisurely ride beneath Spanish moss-draped live oaks and palmetto trees while seeing how many species they can spot along the way. White-tailed deer, bobcats, and loggerhead turtles are just a few of Kiawah’s native residents.

Lean into coastal luxury with dinner at The Ocean Room, one of the island’s acclaimed restaurants, or balance out the five-star experience with a Lowcountry seafood boil before strolling along Kiawah Beachwalker Park, the island’s only public beach.

More Like This: