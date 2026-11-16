In 1969, the last spike of the Transcontinental Railroad was nailed into a rail line in Promontory, Utah, officially connecting the Union Pacific and Central Pacific railroads. The decade that followed was marked by extraordinary corruption and inequality in the United States, as entrepreneurs made fortunes off the shipping industry and the underpaid laborers who made it run.

The period is known as the Gilded Age today, a name taken from Mark Twain and Charles Dudley Warner’s satirical novel of the same name. But while political and economic corruption ran rampant at this time, those who benefitted most from it simultaneously followed strict behavioral standards and moral codes. Some of these behavioral imperatives might seem outlandishly strict today, but back then, they were key to upholding a complex social hierarchy.

Women were expected to keep their skirts out of the mud—while keeping their ankles hidden.

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Women of all social classes faced a wide range of strict expectations during the Gilded Age, most centered on modesty. One particularly tricky balancing act women had to perform at this time was keeping their skirts away from mud, which was no small task given the amount of manure, dirt, and vehicle exhaust found on the average Gilded Age city street. At the same time, they were expected to avoid showing too much of their ankles. This body part was not always considered scandalous, and in fact, many Victorian-era dresses revealed women’s ankles, but by the time the Gilded Age rolled around, long dresses were all the rage and members of polite society were expected to bury their ankles under silk, chiffon, velvet, and brocade.

Peas were to be eaten with a fork, never a knife.

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Table manners were a detailed business among the upper classes of the Gilded Age, and dinner party faux pas could easily reveal a person’s nouveau riche background. Knowing which utensil was to be used for which dish was of paramount importance, and one particular etiquette guide noted that green peas were only supposed to be eaten with forks, not knives, “no matter how dexterously the feat may be performed.” (Of course, all this occurred while 90% of families in the nation were living on less than $1,200 per year and often struggled to afford food.)

Being on time was not optional.

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These days, it’s generally forgivable—if frowned upon—to shoot a quick message to your host letting them know you’ll be a bit late. But this was not the case during the Gilded Age. Arriving early was considered slightly rude, but arriving late was absolutely taboo. Most dinner parties started between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m., at which time guests would be ferried into the drawing room, where drinks would be served. This was a critical moment for guests to examine one another, for young women to speak to suitors, and for all manner of networking to occur. According to some Gilded Age etiquette guides, being late by more than 15 minutes was absolutely unacceptable and could bring ruin to one’s social status.

One was never to dress above one’s station.

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Dressing was an intricate and loaded affair among the upper classes of the Gilded Age, and women would sometimes change up to four or five times a day. According to the 1891 guidebook Manners, Culture and Dress of the Best American Society, it was vitally important to dress properly for every meal—and part of that involved not dressing too well, depending on who you were. “Never dress above your station,” the book advised, claiming this could lead to “great evils, besides being proof of an utter want of taste.” It even suggested that hostesses should dress in subdued colors to avoid outshining their guests.

Calling cards were key social currency.

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Today, making a new friend can be as simple as asking to meet for coffee, but things were a bit more complicated in the 1870s.

Calls, or home visits, were central to Gilded Age social systems. These visits generally lasted around 15 minutes and involved extremely strict rules that were different depending on the time, location, and reason for the call. The 1884 guidebook Our Department stated that hostesses were expected to meet callers immediately and stand when guests arrived, and that gentlemen should be presented to the hostess first during introductions. If two women were visiting, however, the younger ought to be presented first. If the person one was calling upon was not home, visitors would leave their personal cards in silver trays in the hall, and the person receiving the card would either send a card back or pay a visit of their own—but only if they wished to continue the relationship. If they did not wish to, they simply would not send a card or call, which could theoretically be seen as the Gilded Age version of ghosting.