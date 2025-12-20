7 Misconceptions About the CIA

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) was established in 1947 as a postwar successor to intelligence groups like the Office of Strategic Services and Central Intelligence Group. The aim of the CIA was—and still is—to gather information from foreign parties of interest to national security. Over the decades, that mission has come into conflict with concerns over deception and domestic surveillance, among other controversies.

It’s no surprise that several misconceptions have cropped up about an agency that deals with so many covert operations. Let’s debunk some of the biggest falsehoods about the CIA, as adapted from the above episode of Misconceptions on YouTube.

Misconception: CIA employees can’t use social media.

Forget about the CIA helping to plot the assassination of John F. Kennedy in 1963. No, the real earth-shattering accusation about the CIA is that employees aren’t allowed to be active on social media. No Facebook posts about fun times at Disneyland. No thirst traps on Instagram. No boring LinkedIn blogs.

Too bad it’s not true. According to the agency, CIA employees are permitted to use social media, providing it’s not during work hours and assuming they follow some basic security protocols to avoid divulging sensitive information or getting the agency in trouble like posting political diatribes or not paying attention to privacy settings. In fact, the CIA and other intelligence organizations accept prospective employees who have likely been on Facebook sharing memes for years prior to applying for a job.

One surefire social media gaffe? Posting that you’ve just been to a job interview at the CIA. Not very discreet.

Social media does present some unique problems for the CIA. When someone is selected for any kind of clandestine work that may or may not involve agitating a foreign entity, the agency doesn’t want their online digital fingerprint to incriminate or compromise them, nor does it want personal views to reflect back on the government. In 2023, a senior officer posted a pro-Palestine image on their Facebook page, prompting an agency-wide reminder to remain apolitical.

Misconception: The CIA is full of agents.

The CIA is an agency, but unlike the FBI, it’s erroneous to refer to their employees as agents. If you work for the CIA, you are considered a civilian officer. Per the CIA website:

“Citizens who work for the CIA are officers—not agents or spies. All employees, from case officers, to analysts, to librarians and public affairs, are considered CIA officers.”

Is the CIA law enforcement? Unlike the FBI, the CIA isn’t law enforcement. They could, and probably have, told the FBI when someone might need to be investigated or arrested, but they can’t slap the cuffs on anyone. Nor do many of them carry weapons. In terms of oversight, the FBI is mainly concerned with domestic threats, while the CIA puts its focus on gathering information from outside the country.

But there are CIA agents. That term refers to spies or intelligence sources recruited by the agency, which they also refer to as “human assets.” Some officers take responsibility for recruiting and communicating with agents. These employees are known as CIA case officers, and the job isn’t exactly clandestine. The CIA has a job listing for it right on their website. For a salary range of $72,254–$109,975 (as of December 2025), case officers are expected to “build relationships” with non-U.S. citizens who have “access to foreign intelligence.” You’ll have to have the ability to “traverse uneven terrain” which the CIA specifies might include “staircases” and work “erratic” schedules.

Misconception: CIA officers must speak several languages.

Tune into a movie or TV show featuring CIA activity, and you’ll probably come across a scene with subtitles showing an officer fluently chattering away in some exotic language.

While officers certainly can be bilingual, it’s not a prerequisite. Relatively few jobs at the CIA hinge solely on speaking a foreign language. For those that do, the agency has a language learning center to bolster someone’s French, Russian, or Arabic. It’s known as the Intelligence Language Institute, or ILI, and it can take an employee from learning a foreign alphabet to being conversational in Japanese.

While knowing another language isn’t a mandate, it can be financially beneficial. The CIA will consider giving a hiring bonus to new recruits who can bust out some German or other mission-critical language as well as offer modest salary bumps for maintaining language proficiency.

Seamless Italian might not be a necessity, but the agency does have some minimum qualifications for applying:

You need to be a U.S. resident at least 18 years of age

You need to have a clean background check

You need to pass a polygraph test

You need to be clear of any marijuana for the previous 90 days

Misconception: CIA officers are trained killers who travel abroad.

Working for the CIA seems like a life of chasing enemies around until you’re able to wipe them out with a cyanide dart. There’s no question their classified work has turned violent at times, but for the most part, the CIA work environment is less Mission: Impossible and more like a workplace sitcom.

How do we know this? By one of the few reliable means of getting an account of life there: Court testimony. In 2020, a former CIA computer programmer named Joshua Schulte was on trial for leaking classified information to WikiLeaks, which, among other crimes, eventually led to a sentence of 40 years in federal prison. In the course of hashing out the question of his guilt, co-workers testified about workplace culture. It involved rubber band fights, emailed insults, and lots of gunplay—though they were Nerf guns, not the other kind.

This squares up with the CIA’s own assessment of its environment, which it insists is more like a 9-to-5 desk job than anything seen in a movie.

You might think the CIA resents that kind of fiction. But they probably don’t. The perceived adventure and glamour of working there traditionally leads to more people wanting to work there. Former officers have pointed out that computer experts find the James Bond of it all alluring, even though he’d technically be working for UK intelligence, not the CIA.

Misconception: The CIA answers to no one.

Another movie fact about the CIA is that the agency is beholden to no one, not even in the highest levels of government. Think of all the scenes of fictional presidents and intelligence commanders acting shocked that a CIA officer or their agent has blown up Rome, their work too highly classified to be disclosed.

In fact, the CIA is answerable to plenty of people. The president, vice president, Secretary of Defense, and Secretary of State can all hold the agency accountable, read reports, and evaluate their programs. Two Congressional committees, the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, can both call upon the CIA to share information. The agency’s budget is also evaluated by a number of groups.

This stereotype may have stemmed in large part from Senator Frank Church alleging in 1975 that the agency was, in his words, a “rogue elephant” that was conducting operations unknown even to the president, including assassination attempts on Cuban leader Fidel Castro. But Church later walked the statement back. Operations like the Bay of Pigs invasion and attempting to kill Castro were known to presidents, including John F. Kennedy.

Of course, the CIA does make life difficult for other entities who might have questions about their operation. While journalists and citizens can often obtain government documents and records via a Freedom of Information Act, or FOIA, request, the CIA has a history of refusing to confirm or deny whether such records exist. This is known as the Glomar response, after the name of a ship the CIA commissioned from billionaire recluse Howard Hughes to recover a Soviet vessel. News leaked and the CIA didn’t want to disclose various activities around the operation, like trying to keep the media away.

People had been neither confirming nor denying since the early 19th century, but in this case, the CIA not only refused to comment on the operation, but whether records related to the operation existed, and the Glomar was born. The CIA, of course, will not confirm or deny that neither confirming nor denying is a strategic response.

Misconception: CIA officers lie to their families about where they work.

Another Hollywood trope is the CIA officer as a mysterious figure who lies through their teeth about their job, keeping their life in espionage a secret from friends and family. Their spouse may only suspect something is amiss when people begin shooting them with silencer-equipped guns.

But this is not really true. While some CIA officials keep their role vague, saying they work for the government, others are more transparent. In fact, the CIA itself has a Family Day every year in which employees are encouraged to bring their relatives for fun, food, and games, including submitting to a polygraph test. The facility itself even has a gift shop with CIA-emblazoned coffee mugs and tote bags. It’s kind of hard to keep your work a secret if the agency is selling CIA-branded barbeque sauce.

Even CIA officers who work undercover can disclose their role, though it’s rare an employee will get specific about the details of what exactly they do at the CIA. Some ex-employees have said it’s important to be forthcoming with spouses to help prevent the marriage problems that can crop up when one or both partners are working in intelligence.

And yes, this can sometimes wind up being a Mr. and Mrs. Smith type of situation. One unnamed officer told The Washington Post in 2012 that spouses can be utilized by the agency, saying:

“I didn’t go home and give her classified cables, but I told her what I was doing… You can’t be a CIA officer and hide your entire life from your spouse. Sometimes, the agency brought my wife in on stuff. They taught her how to shoot rockets and throw grenades.”

When it comes to the actual job, disclosing information to family is one thing. Disclosing it to the world is another. The CIA reportedly insists all employees sign a non-disclosure agreement, and it’s taken extremely seriously. Any former employee wishing to write a book about their time there has to submit it to the agency for review and possible redaction. One former officer using the pseudonym Ishmael Jones went ahead and published an unauthorized look at the agency a little over a decade ago, bypassing the review process. The CIA sued and won a judgment against proceeds from the book.

Mis-Misconception: The CIA spies on us.

You’ve probably noticed we didn’t cover one perceived misconception—that the CIA spies on Americans. That’s because we’re not entirely sure we can call that a myth. While it’s true the agency is prohibited from gathering information on U.S. citizens, it can engage if that citizen is suspected of being involved in espionage or terrorism.

And it’s also true that the CIA harvests so much data in a process known as “bulk collection” that a lot of domestic profiling can get caught up in their net, a fact publicized by Senators Ron Wyden and Martin Heinrich in 2022. While the agency is supposed to censor that type of information, its secrecy makes it hard for them to face public scrutiny.