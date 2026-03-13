10 Vintage Photos of JFK Jr. and Carolyn That Are a ’90s Time Capsule

In the 1990s, John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy were the couple everyone watched: polished, private, and endlessly photographed. From quiet walks through Tribeca to glamorous gala appearances, their effortless cool and electric chemistry captured the spirit of the decade. These 10 iconic photos offer a glimpse into their world, showcasing moments that feel both candid and timeless—a true ’90s time capsule of romance, style, and New York City life.

Gala Glamour

John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, attend a gala honoring the renovation of Grand Central Terminal in 1998. | New York Daily News Archive/GettyImages

Velvet opera gloves and starry-eyed glances capture classic ’90s romance. John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy arrive at the Municipal Art Society gala in New York City to celebrate the renovation of Grand Central Terminal, dedicated to his mother, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, in October 1998. The couple’s glamour and grace made even a formal event feel intimate and iconic.

Behind the Camera

The couple take their dog for a walk in Tribeca as Kennedy playfully photographs the paparazzi in 1998. | Lawrence Schwartzwald/GettyImages

During a stroll through Tribeca with Carolyn and their dog in October 1998, John turned the tables on the ever-present photographers, snapping shots of them with his Leica camera—a trendy point-and-shoot of the era. The playful moment captures the couple’s everyday downtown life, from their contrasting styles to their lighthearted way of handling constant media attention in the late ’90s.

Payphone Pause

John and Carolyn make a quick stop at a Tribeca payphone in 1995. | Lawrence Schwartzwald/GettyImages

Before iPhones, a quick call meant a quick stop at a payphone—even for “America’s Prince,” John F. Kennedy Jr. Pausing to use a Tribeca payphone in February 1995, he and Carolyn Bessette showcase casual street style, with Bessette swapping her signature heels for Airwalk high-tops. The moment captures their unabashed authenticity, offering a rare glimpse of the private connection that would come to define their relationship in the public eye.

Taxi Cab Kiss

Kennedy and Bessette-Kennedy share a moment in the back of a taxi in New York City in 1996. | Arnaldo Magnani/GettyImages

Believe it or not, there was a time before Uber, when getting across town meant hailing a taxi. Snapped through a New York City cab window in March 1996, this candid shows Carolyn leaning over to kiss JFK Jr. on the cheek as the couple rides through Manhattan. The casually intimate moment—captured mid-commute—perfectly reflects the mid-’90s paparazzi era, when the famously private pair were nonetheless among the city’s most photographed couples.

Post-Brunch Stroll

The couple takes a walk through Tribeca after brunch in 1997. | Lawrence Schwartzwald/GettyImages

Something as simple as a post-brunch stroll turned into a quintessential ’90s celebrity moment for John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. With his hand wrapped in a bandage and the couple walking side by side through Tribeca after brunch at Bubby’s in October 1997, the photo captures their relaxed, downtown-chic style and everyday rhythm that defined a decade of New York celebrity culture.

Public Event, Private Moment

John and Carolyn's chemistry is on full display at a Hilton Hotel gathering in 1996. | Bettmann/GettyImages

Even in a crowded ballroom, JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette seemed to exist in their own world. Captured at a Hilton Hotel function in June 1996, with Carolyn perched on her fiancé’s lap and smiling, the moment feels like an early blueprint for today’s “plandids,” showcasing the couple’s easygoing nature amid the glamour of New York high society.

Downtown Days

Newlyweds Kennedy and Bessette-Kennedy take a walk on Varick St. shortly after their wedding in 1996. | New York Daily News Archive/GettyImages

Newly married and still glowing from their recent wedding, John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy walk along Varick Street in Tribeca in October 1996. From John’s backwards cap and ever-present bike to Carolyn’s tortoiseshell headband and oval sunglasses, their signature accessories are unmistakably ’90s, yet just as timeless today. The moment offers a rare, unguarded glimpse of the newlyweds navigating everyday life in the city.

Paparazzi Problems

Kennedy and Bessette-Kennedy drive off after leaving their Tribeca loft, following his introduction of her to the waiting press in 1996. | Lawrence Schwartzwald/GettyImages

Just days after their wedding, JFK Jr. and Carolyn step out of their Tribeca loft to face the waiting press in October 1996. John asked for privacy for his new bride, but photographers captured the couple as they drove off, marking one of the earliest public glimpses of their married life. The casually dressed bystanders in the background, going about their days amid the chaos, are a small detail that instantly anchors the scene in the ’90s. The image artfully balances the couple’s desire for privacy with the paparazzi frenzy of the era.

Home Sweet Home

Kennedy unlocks the door to the Tribeca apartment he shared with Bessette-Kennedy after a gala at the Whitney Museum of American Art in 1999. | Peter Bischoff/GettyImages

After a night out at the Whitney Museum of American Art’s annual fundraising gala in March 1999, John F. Kennedy Jr. unlocks the door to the couple’s Tribeca apartment as his wife stands beside him. The late-night snapshot—formal event followed by a quiet return home—captures the blend of public glamour and everyday city life that defined the pair’s final years in the late ’90s.

Winter Walk in Tribeca

John and Carolyn walk their dog through Tribeca on a winter day in 1997. | Evan Agostini/GettyImages

Bundled up against the January cold in 1997, Carolyn stands out in a bright red wool coat—a playful departure from her typically minimalistic wardrobe—while John echoes the look with red accents on his scarf and hat. During their daily stroll with their dog, Friday, the couple’s subtly coordinated winter outfits add a pop of color and highlight the understated flair that made them enduring ’90s fashion icons.

Rainy Red Carpet

JFK Jr. and CBK arrive under an umbrella at the Newman's Own/George Magazine Awards in New York City in 1999. | Allan Tannenbaum/GettyImages

A rainy day in New York is always romantic, but especially so when you’re John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. Shielded by a shared umbrella, the couple makes a rare, elegant red carpet appearance at the Newman's Own/George Magazine Awards in May 1999. The moment has become iconic—not only for their polished, coordinated look but also as a poignant reminder of their last public outing together, a true ’90s time capsule.