Did Ernest Hemingway Really Say "Write Drunk, Edit Sober"? Uncorking the Truth

Casual penman or professional wordsmith, just about everyone has heard the wacky piece of writing advice, "write drunk, edit sober." Widely believed to be a way of life for American writer Ernest Hemingway, this famous phrase has served as a green light for wetting your whistle before the ink dries on the page for decades.

The idea is intuitive—loosen your inhibitions to let the words flow, then clean it up once the spins stop. But the backstory is anything but, especially regarding who—or even if someone—actually said it in the first place.

Hemingway’s Real-Life Writing Routine

Ernest Hemingway typing on a typewriter in Idaho in 1939. | Lloyd Arnold/GettyImages

There's no doubt that Hemingway enjoyed downing a daiquiri or two (or, according to legend, 17 in one sitting). Just as well-known as his works such as The Old Man and the Sea and The Sun Also Rises are his drinking habits, which only got worse after a series of plane and car crashes during his travels. But despite his penchant for adventure and alcohol, Papa was a staunch believer in separating the pen from the pint.

The idea that Hemingway wrote while intoxicated doesn't hold up to the reality of his actual process. He was undeniably disciplined, waking up before dawn to write while his mind was sharp and, more importantly, sober. He saw writing as a craft that commanded all of his attention, saving his drinking for later on in the day. For Hemingway, a Papa Doble or dry martini was merely a reward once his word count for the morning was met.

His granddaughter, Mariel Hemingway, attests: "He never wrote drunk, he never wrote beyond early, early morning," she said in an interview. If this is true, then, just how did the edgy quote get attached to his name?

The Faulkner Factor

Author William Faulkner writing. | Bettmann/GettyImages

Rivalries didn’t solely reside within Hemingway’s works, but in his real life as well. Throughout his career, the Nobel Prize-winning novelist was pitted against his famous contemporary William Faulkner. The two men critiqued everything about each other, from their contrasting writing styles to their comparable heavy drinking habits.

Not only did Hemingway deny drinking and drafting, but he went so far as to deflect the blame onto his rival. In a Writer’s Digest interview published shortly after his death, Hemingway set the record straight with a sharp retort:

"You’re thinking of Faulkner. He does sometimes—and I can tell right in the middle of a page when he’s had his first one."

Peter De Vries' Part

Whether you’re Team Hemingway or Team Faulkner, there's still no evidence that "write drunk, edit sober" came from either of them. The phrase's actual roots are entirely fictional.

The quote traces back to a line of dialogue from the 1964 novel Reuben, Reuben by American author Peter De Vries. In the book, a character casually admits: "Sometimes I write drunk and revise sober, and sometimes I write sober and revise drunk."

Stripped of its backstory, it’s not hard to see why pop culture pins these four words on the talented, albeit tipsy, literary great.

The second half of the quote lends more context to its true meaning: "But you have to have both elements in creation — the Apollonian and the Dionysian, or spontaneity and restraint, emotion and discipline." Altogether, it’s less of a suggestion and more of an observation on how multifaceted the creative process can be.

Still, Hemingway would agree to disagree. When it came to his typewriter, he knew better than to mix business with booze. Sometimes, a saying survives not because it’s true, but because it’s simply too good a legend to let go.

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