Amelia Earhart’s Disappearance: 3 Enduring Theories Experts Still Can’t Explain

For Amelia Earhart, the sky truly was the limit.

The courageous Kansas-born pilot broke over 15 aviation records during the 1920s and 1930s before vanishing while attempting to circumnavigate the globe. In November 2025, the United States National Archives released over 4,600 pages of newly declassified records related to her disappearance, shedding light on several leading suppositions.

Before exploring the lasting theories behind her disappearance nearly a century ago, let's review Amelia Earhart's impressive achievements and the events leading up to her final flight.

THE AVIATION RECORDS

Amelia Earhart Next to Aircraft | Bettmann/GettyImages

In 1932, at age 34, Earhart made history as the first woman to complete a non-stop solo transatlantic flight. Though she aimed for Paris, severe weather forced her to land in a field near Derry, Northern Ireland, after 15 hours in the air.

In 1935, with a few speed and altitude records under her belt, Earhart became the first person to fly solo from Hawaii to California. But she was far from finished.

THE LAST FLIGHT

Lockheed Electra | mjf795/GettyImages

In 1937, she set out to break yet another record: becoming the first woman to fly around the world. On July 2, Earhart and her navigator, Fred Noonan, planned to travel from Lae, New Guinea, to the tiny, two-mile-long Howland Island in the Pacific, where the U.S. Coast Guard ship Itasca awaited them with vital fuel supplies.

Earhart and Noonan never reached Howland Island. At 8:43 a.m., she radioed the Itasca, saying, "We are on the line 157 337 …. We are running on line north and south." And that was the last time the world heard from her.

The Lockheed Electra was never recovered, and officials were unable to determine exactly what happened to the aircraft and its passengers. However, several theories have endured over the decades.

THE ENDURING THEORIES

Amelia Earhart Looking out from Aircraft | Bettmann/GettyImages

They Ran Out Of Fuel

One persisting theory is that Earhart and Noonan ran out of fuel. Visibility was poor that day, and Earhart radioed the Itasca to report their low fuel status. It's possible they ran out of fuel while searching for Howland Island (and Earhart's backup plan, the Gilbert Islands) and crashed into the ocean.

16 years before the declassified records were released, John P. Riley Jr., a radar officer trained at Harvard and MIT during World War II, noted that officials likely knew the charted position of Howland Island was off by 5.8 nautical miles. However, Coast Guard Commander Warner K. Thompson failed to inform Earhart and Noonan before their final leg. Could they have reached the island safely with the correct coordinates? We'll never know.

Allegedly, there was also insufficient battery power in the portable direction finder: a location device that would have helped locate Earhart's radio signals and determined her distance from the island.

They Crash Landed On Another Island

Another possible theory is that Earhart and Noonan crash-landed on a nearby island, "350 nautical miles south of Howland," according to History.com. Earhart's final message referenced their flight path, which passed over the uninhabited Gardner Island. It's possible she attempted to land there as they ran low on fuel.

Supporting this theory, navy planes spotted "signs of habitation" on the island that hadn't been seen in 45 years, suggesting Earhart and Noonan might have survived there for a short time. In 1940, officials even recovered bones from the island with a "high likelihood" of being Earhart's, but the evidence was never conclusive.

They Were Captured And Executed By The Japanese

A final leading theory suggests that Earhart and Noonan were forced to land on the Marshall Islands due to reported fuel depletion. At the time, Japan controlled the islands, and according to the theory, the pilot and her navigator were apprehended, suspected of espionage, and executed in Saipan.

While there is no physical evidence that supports this theory, Saipan natives have recounted stories of two individuals, including an "American lady flier,” who “came from the sky" and were buried on the island. A 1960 newspaper article (among the declassified files) described an Army sergeant being shown unmarked graves in Saipan in 1944, which he believed belonged to Earhart and Noonan.

THE SEARCH

Map of Amelia Earhart's Path | Bettmann/GettyImages

Beyond the navigation issues and limited battery power on the Coast Guard’s radio direction-finding equipment, there was also mismanagement of search patterns, often focusing "east of the search area," according to Riley. Moreover, Coast Guard Commander Thompson delayed search operations by more than an hour and a half while "waiting for instructions," costing crucial daylight hours after the aircraft disappeared.

Additionally, official reports on the search coverage were inconsistent. One stated the Coast Guard searched "3,000 square miles," while another cited "1,500 square miles at night," figures Riley deemed misleading.

Searchers spent nearly two days in the wrong area before high-level officials determined that Earhart and Noonan had most likely remained on their original line of position (one they specifically noted in their last message to the Itasca).

THE SKY'S SECRET

Amelia Earhart in Airplane Cockpit | Bettmann/GettyImages

The disappearance of Amelia Earhart remains one of the greatest mysteries of the 20th century. Despite decades of speculation, there is still no conclusive evidence revealing what really happened to the famed pilot.

Earhart may have crashed into the ocean, landed on another island, or even been captured by the Japanese under accusations of espionage. Despite all the theories, one thing is certain: her impact on aviation and her bravery continue to inspire countless pilots, and women in general, to dream without limits..

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