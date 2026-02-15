The 5 Most Unusual Morning Routines of U.S. Presidents

There are those who rise early, stretching into the day with a smile, and those who can only face the morning after a caffeine infusion and a symphony of snoozed alarms. No matter how deliberate or dysfunctional, everyone has some sort of morning routine.

And then, there are the U.S. presidents.

Yes, the occupants of the Oval Office. The briefcase-carrying, history-book dominating, marble-bust-owning occupants of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. One would expect dawn in the White House to involve speech polishing and history-defining calls. And sometimes, it did. But just as often, it involved icy river plunges, stiff drinks, and petroleum jelly. Yes, really.

Across different eras, presidential mornings have run the full spectrum, from impressively disciplined to genuinely head-scratching. Some Heads of State approached mornings with military precision, adhering to strict, regimented routines. Others embraced habits that made it quite clear the early hours of the White House have long defied a set schedule. These unique patterns reflected the personalities in charge: driven, dramatic, stubborn, meticulous, restless, and occasionally eccentric.

Strip away the stately portraits, and you're left with earnest attempts to rise and prepare for a job that came with relentless pressure and left little room for error.

Here are five of the most unconventional morning habits that reveal just how unpredictable former U.S. presidents could be before beginning their daily duties as Commander in Chief.

SKINNY-DIPPING AT DAWN

John Quincy Adams | Heritage Images/GettyImages

Long before the first cabinet meeting or official briefing, John Quincy Adams was naked in the Potomac River. The sixth president of the United States, who served from 1825 to 1829, awoke at 5:00 a.m. to bask in the ice-cold waters of the Potomac (sans swim trunks) because he believed it gave him the focus he needed to address his daily tasks. It's said he loved this ritual so much that he continued it long after he left office. According to History Collection, journalist Anne Royall met Adams by the river in the 1820s, not to swim, but to secure an interview. She famously planted herself on his clothes and wouldn’t budge until he agreed to answer her questions.

STEAK FOR SUCCESS

William Howard Taft | PhotoQuest/GettyImages

The same president remembered for his alleged bathtub blunder also made headlines for his breakfast habits. Simply put, William Howard Taft was a foodie. At 8:30 every morning, he would sit down and enjoy a "thick, juicy 12-ounce steak." The 27th president of the United States, who served between 1909 and 1913, consumed his large cut of beef with buttered toast, two oranges, and copious amounts of coffee (complete with cream and sugar) before making his way to the Oval Office each day. He considered his sizable steak a breakfast staple, but eggs were absolutely forbidden from the menu.

PETROLEUM JELLY SCALP MASSAGE

Calvin Coolidge | Bettmann/GettyImages

Calvin Coolidge, the 30th president of the United States, who was sworn in at the height of the Roaring Twenties, had a one-of-a-kind breakfast ritual unmatched in White House history, both before and after his term. While enjoying his morning meal (after an 11-hour slumber), he had White House staff rub petroleum jelly all over his head, not just to keep his hair in place, but also to ease his sinus issues. Though not a classic pairing with eggs and toast, "Silent Cal" continued this ritual every morning from 1923 to 1929.

BURBON BEFORE BREAKFAST

Harry S. Truman | Bettmann/GettyImages

Harry S. Truman was a believer in bourbon and brisk walks before breakfast. According to Little White House, the 33rd president of the United States, who served from 1945 to 1953, was advised by his physician to take a shot of Old Grand-Dad every morning, followed by a glass of orange juice. After a 10-block stroll, he would return to the White House for breakfast. Though Truman relied on bourbon to power through an “enormous" amount of correspondence and a demanding schedule, his wife Bess was far from thrilled with the prescription. Nevertheless, Truman persisted with his bourbon ritual.

MORNING MCDONALDS RUNS

Bill Clinton | David Hume Kennerly/GettyImages

Less strange than spur-of-the-moment, former President Bill Clinton often embarked on fast-food side quests during his morning jogs, much to the exasperation of his Secret Service detail. During his two terms as the 42nd president of the United States from 1993 to 2001, Clinton regularly began his mornings with a jog that included an impromptu stop at McDonald’s for a breakfast sandwich and fries. One minute, he would be jogging; the next, he’d be inside a McDonald’s, greeting surprised diners. Clinton’s frequent morning fast-food runs became one of the most recognizable and endearing features of his presidency.