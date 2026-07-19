7 Real-Life Usurpers Throughout History

King, Emperor, or Pharaoh—throughout history, the top job, while coming with astounding benefits, has always been fraught with peril. Foreign wars, invading hordes, and disastrous accidents have brought down many a regal ruler, but this list concerns itself with the enemy within. Here we present some of history's greatest usurpers who, whether by nefarious plots, planted poisons, or blazing battles, seized power for their own in dramatic fashion.

Saluva Narasimha Deva Raya

Saluva Narasimha Deva Raya established an entire dynasty in the southern portion of India when he came to power in 1485. He had previously served as a commander under the reigning Sangama Dynasty before taking advantage of political chaos to overthrow the king and take the crown for himself.

Saluva's reign may have begun with treachery, but he brought stability to the Vijayanagara Empire. Trade, commerce, arts, administrative reforms, and literature all bloomed during his time and following. Saluva died in 1491, but his dynasty lasted into the 16th century.

Henry IV

Henry IV of England | Culture Club/GettyImages

Born in Bolingbroke Castle in Lincolnshire, England, Henry IV lived from 1367 to 1413. His father was John of Gaunt, Duke of Lancaster, a grandson of King Edward III. Iin 1388, Henry joined a group of nobles named the Lords Appellant in open revolt against the reigning King Richard II (Henry's cousin). Exiled from the country, Henry returned following the death of his father in 1399.

King Richard blocked Henry's inheritance, leading the young pretender to the throne to rouse the House of Lancaster into battle. With Richard defeated, Henry took the crown, imprisoning his cousin and reigning in his place. Richard died in prison in 1400.

Magnus Henriksson

Much of what we know of the life of King Eric IX of Sweden (later elevated to sainthood by the Catholic Church) stems from legend. It's believed he did much to spread Christianity during his reign, which lasted from 1156 until around 1160, when the pious ruler fell subject to the envious eyes of Danish prince Magnus Henriksson, who believed his own claim to the Swedish throne to be superior.

Myth relates that, inspired by the devil himself, Henriksson allied with other nobles to put together a great army. These troops caught Eric off guard, as he was attending mass, accompanied by just a small number of men, pulling the king from his horse and killing him on the spot.

Charles VII of Sweden

Proving the old adage “what goes around, comes around,” Magnus Henriksson himself met a violent end a year into his reign at the hands of Karl Sverkersson, a.k.a. Charles VII of Sweden, around 1160 or 1161.

Sverkersson likely had a hand in the killing of King Eric IX which had put Henriksson into power, but apparently possessed grand aspirations of his own. Once again, details are less than clear, but Swedish sources name the ensuing deadly encounter as having taking place in the city of Örebro. Unfortunately for Sverkersson, he too was destined for a sticky end.

Knut Eriksson

King Canute I of Sweden with his son Erik Knutsson. | PHAS/GettyImages

Remember the saintly King Eric? Well now we come to his son, Knut. In 1167 Karl Sverkersson, now King Charles VII, was killed by Knut Eriksson on the island of Visingsö after just a handful of years on the throne.

Sverkersson's body was interred at Alvastra Abbey in Östergötland. For the next six years, Knut, representing the House of Eric, contested the throne against Kol Sverkersson and Burislev of the House of Sverker, before being universally recognized as King of Sweden in 1173, a title he held until his death circa 1195/1196.

Amasis II

We have Greek historian Herodotus to thank for much of our information concerned Amasis II, who reigned as Pharaoh in Egypt from 570 to 526 BCE. Amasis II is often called the last great ruler of Egypt before the country was conquered by the Persians.

Herodotus tells us that Amasis did not come from a noble background, rather he was a commoner who worked his way up to become a general in the Egyptian army. His stroke of good fortune came with a revolt of Egyptian soldiers, who suspected the current Pharoah, Apries, had betrayed them in order that his Greek mercenaries could hold more power. Sent to quell the revolt, Amasis was instead declared king by the Egyptian soldiers, and led them to victory over Apries and his hired swords.

Wang Mang

Wang Mang was born in China in 45 BC, the son of a younger brother of Empress Wang Zhengjun. His royal connections served him well, although the young Mang was denied official advancements that were offered to his brothers. Instead, he diligently climbed the ladder the hard way.

Through a combination of bribery, scheming, the cultivation of a good reputation, and a knack for ingratiating himself with important figures, Mang first became an imperial attendant, then a subcommander of the guard, then eventually head of the armed forces and government. Mang used his status to undermine potential rivals and build up a strong following, eventually consolidating his power by poisoning the 13-year-old ruling emperor, Ping. Mang ruled as Emperor from 9 AD to 23 AD.

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