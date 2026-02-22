The Symbolism and History of Angel Number 222

February 22 marks a special day each year: the moment the numbers on the calendar align and the date is 2/22. In numerology and various forms of spirituality, 222 is what’s known as an “angel number,” which—like 444—is sometimes seen as a sign from the universe, angels, or spirit guides. But what exactly is the universe trying to say when it seems to show us 222 on every apartment, microwave, and license plate we pass?

What Does 222 Mean?

Angel looking up to the sky in a sepia sketch | Sepia Times/GettyImages

222 is generally believed to be a sign from the universe that indicates that everything is going well and you are on the right path. It is associated with harmony, love, balance, and trusting the process.

It can also be a sign to take a pause, to have patience, and to release control and expectations by surrendering to the natural unfolding of what is. Doreen Virtue, who coined the term “angel numbers,” wrote that this number is a sign to “trust that everything is working out exactly as it’s supposed to, with divine blessings for everyone involved,” and to “let go and have faith.”

222 can also be a sign to quiet down and look within. “The recurrence of 222 serves as a gentle nudge to pay closer attention to your intuition,” numerologist Felicia Bender told Elle. “It’s a reminder that your inner voice holds valuable insights that can guide you on your journey.”

This number is also associated with relationships. Astrologer Lisa Stardust told People that seeing this number can present “a calling to focus on who you're partnering with,” and can be a sign to take another look at your relationships, to find more harmony in your current relationships, or to expect a significant relationship to come your way.

What Are Angel Numbers?

A watch next to a signpost reading the same sequence of numbers | THOMAS COEX/GettyImages

Various religions have been finding power and meaning in numbers since time immemorial. The Babylonians and Egyptians, for example, assigned special importance and cosmological significance to various numbers. And the Greek philosopher Pythagoras is said to have theorized that numbers possessed certain mystical qualities and helped form the structure of the cosmos, and may have conceptualized an early form of numerology.

Angel numbers as we know them today are a much more recent phenomenon. The term “angel numbers” was coined in the early 2000s by Virtue, who wrote a number of New Age books at that time that claimed angel numbers were signs sent by specific angels. This phenomenon took off around the rise of social media.

However, Virtue renounced the idea along with all her New Age beliefs in 2017, revealing she had become a born-again Christian. Still, angel numbers remain an established part of the New Age movement today.

“I prefer to think of them as a language used by your cosmic support team—the cosmos, universe, source, or higher self—to communicate with you,” Bender said of them. “These codes are a means of communication, a subtle way for the universe to convey its guidance and support when you start noticing them and understand their significance.”

So whether you choose to believe in angel numbers or not, it’s not usually a bad idea to allow yourself to trust the universe just a little bit more. The next time you see 222 pop up, if anything, maybe just take it as a sign to breathe just a little bit easier.