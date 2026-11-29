Merkel Landis was treasurer of the Carlisle Trust Company in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, when three men from a local shoe factory came into his office with a proposal. “Well do I remember,” he wrote a quarter century later, “that snowy Saturday evening in December of 1909.” The men wanted to open a joint account and feed it with money collected from their co-workers every week, starting at a penny and going up a penny each week for 50 weeks, so that everybody would have some cash just before Christmas. Landis listened to their proposal and then thought bigger: if a shoe factory wanted this, so would the rest of the bank’s customers.

The bank printed up booklets of 50 coupons, and an ad ran in Carlisle’s Evening Sentinel on December 18, 1909. “At the request of a number of our savings depositors,” it announced, “we have formed a savings club which makes saving money easy and sure.” The money would go back to members “the week before Christmas, just when a little cash is most welcome,” and according to the Cumberland County Historical Society’s reading of the ad, the bank paid 3 percent interest on it. A member who started with 1 cent and added 1 cent more each week would have $12.75 plus interest by the end, back when six Christmas cards cost a nickel.

The sign-up deadline was January 8, 1910, which is why Dickinson College’s archives date Landis’s Christmas Savings Fund to 1910, the year the first club actually ran.

Why Banks Liked It

Interior Of Bank, 1912 | Camerique/GettyImages

Landis was a lawyer before he went into banking, and he knew he couldn’t protect the idea with either a patent or a copyright. So other banks copied it, and they did it fast. When the Delaware Trust Company launched its own club in 1912, “Several hundred accounts were opened,” the Morning News reported, according to historian Dave Tabler. Banks were happy, because club members brought in small deposits every single week, and many clubs eventually stopped paying interest on them. Then there were all the people who walked into a bank for the first time just to pick up a coupon book. Early Christmas Club ads promised to “make savers out of spenders,” the Library of Congress notes, and the banks had their eye on those new savers as customers for car loans and mortgages down the road.

Economists couldn’t quite figure out why anybody signed up. In a 1978 working paper for the National Bureau of Economic Research, Hersh Shefrin and Richard Thaler noted that for years Christmas Clubs had paid no interest at all, which made them worse than a regular savings account. Their explanation was that members were giving up interest in exchange for having the bank sit on their money until December. Nobody joins a Christmas Club because they already have too much money put away for presents, the two economists pointed out.

Boom and Bust

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The clubs peaked in the decades after World War II. According to one 1959 newspaper tally cited by Tabler, 13 million Americans collected nearly $1.4 billion from Christmas Clubs that year, an average of $108 each. Then credit cards caught on, and Christmas could be put on plastic in December, with no saving required in January. High inflation in the 1970s and early 1980s made a low-interest account that was locked up for months especially unattractive, and banks weren’t keen on the cost of running the accounts either.

Some places never gave them up. The Christian Science Monitor reported in 2002 that about 60 percent of banks answering a 1999 American Bankers Association survey still offered one, and that they were particularly popular at savings and loans and credit unions. At Navigator Credit Union, you can open a Christmas Club with a $2 deposit, and the money moves to your regular savings on November 1. That’s 200 times Landis’s first-week penny, and you can’t touch it until after Halloween.

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