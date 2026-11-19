Thanksgiving is fast approaching, and if you’re in the midst of preparations, you know costs can add up quickly. From the all-important turkey to stuffing, mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie, Thanksgiving meals can take a lot of time and a lot of cash—though exactly how much cash depends on what you purchase and where you live.

The American Farm Bureau released its 41st annual Thanksgiving dinner price report on November 18, 2026, using data from its yearly survey of Americans in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. It found the average Thanksgiving meal for 10 people will cost $58.63, a 6% increase from 2025. This is the first time that Thanksgiving dinner prices have increased year-to-year since 2022.

The priciest and most inexpensive Thanksgiving meals across the U.S.

Thanksgiving dinner cost by region | FB.org

The region serving up the most expensive Thanksgiving in the United States is the Northeast, where the meal will cost around 5% more than anywhere else in the U.S, at $61.57 for 10 people. The South saw the lowest cost for Thanksgiving for 10, at $54.33 on average.

The Midwest and West, meanwhile, saw prices closer to the national average, with the West spending an average of $58.74 and the Midwest spending $56.89.

Changing food prices across America

Average cost for 10 of various Thanksgiving staples | FB.org

Turkeys cost an average of $23.68 in 2026, an increase of 10% from 2025, according to the American Farm Bureau. Boneless ham, dinner rolls, sweet and russet potatoes, cranberries, frozen peas, and frozen green beans all grew more expensive in the past year as well. About a third of the items tracked in the survey decreased in price, including frozen pie crusts and whipping cream.

That rise in prices is connected to rising energy costs in part due to the Iran war, which has led to increased diesel prices for farmers who rely on it to power their equipment. Something to celebrate is that prices are still lower than they were in 2022, when the average Thanksgiving cost an average of $64.05 in the U.S. partly due to the Ukraine war.

“Higher prices for these items aren’t a complete surprise, as the effects of significant spikes in prices for critical inputs throughout the food chain, like fuel for processing and transportation, have made their way to consumers,” Farm Bureau economists Faith Parum and Cameron Castillo wrote. Still, all this doesn’t mean that farmers are raking it in. “Even if the farmer does capture some additional revenue, those earnings are needed to cover increased fertilizer, fuel, and other production expenses,” they continued.