If you're getting your list together now for in-person Black Friday shopping, you may want to check it twice before you head out the door.

Some stores are offering bigger overall discounts than others, and you can get a deal on something specific you're looking for like jewelry, apparel, toys, or electronics, depending on the shop. To save money, it may be a good idea to base your shopping plan on maximizing discounts and minimizing the amount of cash that leaves your wallet.

So where are the best places to do this? WalletHub reviewed multiple stores and different sales to figure out which ones could offer the most out of your shopping budget. Check out these choices before you head out on Black Friday to see how much you might be able to save, based on their data.

Best Places to Shop on Black Friday | WalletHub

JCPenney Leads Retail Discounts

In reviewing 11 different stores, WalletHub found that if you want the best deals for the holidays, you'll want to start at JCPenney.

The retailer consistently leads this WalletHub study annually, with the best discounts since 2018. For 2026, JCPenney is expected to give shoppers an average discount of 74.33%, which is more than twice the national average of 36.39% among the full 11 retailers in WalletHub's survey. You can find big discounts in its stores for things like jewelry and appliances. So this could be a good place to start if you’re planning to propose this holiday season, or if you’re looking to redo your kitchen with a new refrigerator or stove.

Second-place Macy's is expected to give shoppers a 56.5% discount overall. Like JCPenney, the retailer is offering sales on jewelry, with more than a 70% discount on average. Macy's also plans to give a 41.81% discount on appliances on average.

Target came in third place, with an average savings of 38.47% across the items. The store leads all retailers when it comes to furniture, with a 45.46% average discount on these items.

The Top 5 Best Stores This Year

The top 5 most affordable stores when it comes to holiday discounts, according to WalletHub, include:

1. JCPenney

2. Macy’s

3. Target

4. Kohl’s

5. Best Buy

A woman with multiple shopping bags over the holidays | Getty Images

Apparel and Accessories Have the Best Deals

WalletHub found that specific categories of gifts also had the best discounts, so you may want to add them to the top of your list.

Sparkly gifts may be your first stop, with jewelry leading all gift categories when it comes to the biggest discounts. On average, you can expect a 46.53% discount to pick up some shiny gifts, with JCPenney and Macy's leading the way. These stores are the only two in the study that each have an average discount above 70% for shoppers.

Check out apparel and accessories second, which are expected to have a 41.28% discount on average across the 11 stores that WalletHub reviewed. Macy's leads in this category with a 65.02% discount on average for apparel and accessories in its stores.

In addition, toys are popular with kids and popular with discounts. You can expect to find an average discount of 37.71% across stores, putting the category in third place among all options. Like apparel, Macy's leads this category with almost 60% off on average.

Other popular products don't have the same success when it comes to big discounts. Computers and phones, for example, only expect a 26.17% discount, while shoppers looking for deals on consumer electronics can find an average discount of 23.59% across these 11 stores.