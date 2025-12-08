The Most Popular Christmas Song in Every State—One Dominates the Nation

You may want to consider which state you’re in when you put together your Christmas playlist this season.

A study by FinanceBuzz used Google Trends to figure out which Christmas song is the trendiest in each state, with a variety of familiar tracks making it on the list. You might be surprised by the results.

Most Popular Christmas Song by State | Photo credit: FinanceBuzz

“All I Want for Christmas Is You”

The Mariah Carey modern Christmas classic topped the list with nine places, including Connecticut, Hawaii, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

But before “All I Want for Christmas Is You” celebrates its Christmas domination, it may have to deal with a public relations issue. The song may actually be too popular and played too much, which is why it also topped the survey of the most annoying Christmas songs.

“Jingle Bells”

An older Christmas classic came in second place, with “Jingle Bells” jingling its way to the top of the most favorite Christmas song list in seven states. The very traditional Christmas song, which was originally released in 1857, is a favorite in Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Montana, Pennsylvania, and Vermont.

“Santa Baby”

“Jingle Bells” has competition with “Santa Baby,” which also picked up seven states. The original version featured Eartha Kitt in 1953, with a 1987 cover of the song by Madonna giving it a bit of a revival. The song is still loved in Colorado, Illinois, Mississippi, Missouri, Oregon, Rhode Island, and South Carolina.

“Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow!”

That’s quite a bit of snow if a song asks for it three times, but some states must love the fluffy white stuff that much. In fact, the four states where it’s most popular include Delaware, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Alaska, which tops the list of states with snow that sticks around with an average of 145 days a year with at least an inch of snow or more on the ground.

“Run Rudolph Run”

Chuck Berry wrote “Run Rudolph Run” with a similar 12-bar blues structure as some of his other hit songs, like “Johnny B. Goode” and “Little Queenie.” It’s understandable, then, if fans in states like Alabama, Kentucky, and Oklahoma may hear their favorite Christmas song, “Run Rudolph Run,” and think of others in Berry’s popular catalog.

You May Also Like:

Add Mental Floss as a preferred news source!

“Blue Christmas”

Elvis Presley made “Blue Christmas” famous, which might explain why it’s still the most popular song in Tennessee and Arkansas. Presley’s famous home, named Graceland, is located in Memphis, Tennessee, not far from the state’s border with Arkansas.

“Feliz Navidad”

Texas and Florida are in the top three states with the most Spanish speakers, so it should probably be no surprise that the most popular Christmas song in their states is the bilingual hit “Feliz Navidad” by José Feliciano. The Puerto Rican singer released the song in 1970, later sharing, “We didn’t want to put out a schmaltzy Christmas album. So we decided to do it differently.”

“It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year”

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for this song if you live in Arizona and Iowa. The song became a holiday hit with Andy Williams singing about parties and caroling, and it’s also been covered by singers like Patti LaBelle, Harry Connick Jr., and Garth Brooks.

“A Holly Jolly Christmas”

You’re likely to have a holly, jolly Christmas in Maine or Wyoming, where the song is the most popular one on Christmas music playlists. The track was made famous by singer Burt Ives and was written by Johnny Marks, who is also known for writing the Christmas hits “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”

“Last Christmas”

“Last Christmas” is a West Coast favorite, topping the list in Washington and California. The song, originally released by Wham in 1984, spurred the creation of Whamageddon, in which people are challenged to see how long it takes before they hear the song during the holiday season.

“White Christmas”

It’ll hopefully be a white Christmas in Idaho and Utah, where the song is the most popular around the holiday season. The track won an Oscar for Best Original Song after appearing in the movie Holiday Inn in 1942.

One State Wonders

Not every state has a Christmas buddy when it comes to their favorite holiday songs. Here are the states that had stand alone with their love for these songs.

Louisiana: “Please Come Home for Christmas”

“Please Come Home for Christmas” Massachusetts: “Little Saint Nick”

“Little Saint Nick” Nebraska: “The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You)”

“The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You)” Nevada : “Jingle Bell Rock“

“Jingle Bell Rock“ New Hampshire: “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)“

“Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)“ New Mexico: “Santa Tell Me“

“Santa Tell Me“ North Dakota: “Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree“

“Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree“ South Dakota: “Deck the Halls“

“Deck the Halls“ West Virginia: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer“

Did your favorite make the list?