America Has Spoken: These Are the Most Annoying Christmas Songs (#1 Will Be No Surprise)

The weather outside is frightful, but it could be frightful inside too, depending on where you’re getting your Christmas tunes this year. Whether it’s a traditional radio or a modern streaming service, there is always the risk that a random Christmas playlist will pull up one of those songs that make you feel like Scrooge.

But does your most annoying Christmas song make this year’s naughty list? FinanceBuzz used data from Google Trends, along with polling adults in the United States, to compile the 10 most annoying.

“All I Want for Christmas is You”

Mariah Carey’s Christmas hit was released in 1994 but feels right at home on playlists with older classics. But all some people want for Christmas is never to hear that song again, giving it the top spot for the most annoying Christmas song.

“The Chipmunk Song”

“The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late)” is credited to Alvin and the Chipmunks along with David Seville, the adoptive father of the Chipmunks. While they aren’t really chipmunks, the Chipmunk schtick was fun when it was released in 1958, but it has worn out its welcome for modern listeners.

“Feliz Navidad”

Puerto Rican singer Jose Feliciano had a bilingual hit with “Feliz Navidad” to celebrate the holidays. But the song was released in 1970, giving it decades to be overplayed.

“A Holly Jolly Christmas”

Burl Ives has a deep connection to Christmas after playing Sam the Snowman in the classic stop-motion Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, as well as leading the classic Christmas single “A Holly Jolly Christmas.” But over the years, Christmas music fans have become less holly and jolly about the song.

“Baby It’s Cold Outside”

“Baby It’s Cold Outside” has earned a cold reception among holiday music fans, landing fifth on the list of most annoying Christmas songs. The song was originally released in the 1940s for the movie Neptune’s Daughter and even won the Oscar for Best Original Song in 1950.

The hit has been covered by many different singers, from Dean Martin and the Andrews Sisters to Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta, but every version seems to annoy many listeners.

“Deck the Halls”

Skip the boughs of holly, because many listeners would prefer that they didn’t deck the halls with “Deck the Halls” coming from their speakers at Christmas. It may be better for the overused holiday song to “fa la la” far away from your playlist.

“Happy Xmas (War Is Over)”

This song was also released by John Lennon and Yoko Ono shortly after the Beatles disbanded, which perhaps could bring up bad feelings for fans. Whatever the reason, “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” takes the number seven spot on the list.

“White Christmas”

Like “Baby It’s Cold Outside,” “White Christmas” won an Oscar after it was featured in the 1942 movie Holiday Inn. And also like all of the songs on this list, it’s widely considered overplayed. But that shouldn’t be a surprise, as it’s the best-selling Christmas song of all time.

“Wonderful Christmastime”

Lennon isn’t the only Beatle on this list, with Paul McCartney making his own appearance with the song “Wonderful Christmastime.”

McCartney once commented on the popularity of the track, saying, “I did hope it would keep coming back – which it has. Sometimes people will go into a shop and hear it a little too much, but I don’t care! I’m happy!”

“Do You Hear What I Hear?”

“Do you hear what I hear—again?” may be a question listeners ask in a derisive tone during the holidays. “Do You Hear What I Hear?” has interesting origins, written by a married musical duo in 1962 as a plea for peace at the height of the Cuban Missile Crisis. But like others on this list, the song apparently suffers from a case of being overplayed at the holidays.