Some say fruitcake gets better with age, though most would agree the only Christmas treat that actually improves over time is of the audio, not edible, variety. After all, the right song can turn a humdrum December night into a holiday movie.

While the most classic of Christmas songs, from Bing Crosby's "White Christmas" to Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You," transcend generational music tastes, their first or most prominent years on the charts as holiday hits help to define Christmases of the last century through what otherwise can be a sea of white and twinkling lights.

Holiday hits have evolved in a big way, from radio classics in the 1940s to R&B-pop remakes of the modern day. The 1950s and '60s gave us plenty of cozy staples still looped in every department store (you can thank this era for "Santa Baby" and "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree"), while the '80s brought synth-pop hits like "Last Christmas" by Wham! that gave the season a very different sound. By the time '90s and 2000s babies arrived, Christmas playlists featured a mix of nostalgic and catchy new tunes destined to climb the charts in the new millennium.

So, which holiday hit topped the charts the year you ended up under the tree? To find out, we rounded up the biggest Christmas song for every year from 1940 to 2005, factoring in notable new holiday releases alongside Playback.fm's picks—which draw on "historical holiday and other popular chart and music data"—and Billboard holiday charts.

Whether your family strictly sticks to the Christmas classics anchored by Crosby or puts a Gen Z twist on the playlist with a bit of Bieber, does the festive favorite from your birth year still track? Or should the top Christmas song from the year you were born stay in the holiday past?

1940

"Silent Night" by Bing Crosby

1941

"Jingle Bells" by Glenn Miller

1942

"White Christmas" by Bing Crosby

1943

"I'll Be Home For Christmas (If Only In My Dreams)" by Bing Crosby

1944

"White Christmas" by Bing Crosby

1945

"Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!" by Vaughn Monroe

1946

"White Christmas" by Bing Crosby

1947

"Merry Christmas, Baby" by Johnny Moore's Three Blazers

1948

"All I Want For Christmas (Is My Two Front Teeth)" by Spike Jones & His City Slickers

1949

"Blue Christmas" by Ernest Tubb

1950

"Frosty the Snow Man" by Gene Autry

1951

"Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer" by Gene Autry

1952

"I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus" by Jimmy Boyd

1953

"Santa Baby" by Eartha Kitt

1954

"White Christmas" by The Drifters

1955

"White Christmas" by The Drifters

1956

"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" by The Cadillacs

1957

"Jingle Bell Rock" by Bobby Helms

1958

"The Chipmunk Song" by The Chipmunks with David Seville

1959

"This Time of the Year" by Brook Benton

1960

"Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" by Brenda Lee

1961

"White Christmas" by Bing Crosby

1962

"The Little Drummer Boy" by The Harry Simeone Chorale

1963

"White Christmas" by Andy Williams

1964

"Amen" by The Impressions

1965

"The Little Drummer Boy" by The Harry Simeone Chorale

1966

"The Little Drummer Boy" by The Harry Simeone Chorale

1967

"Snoopy's Christmas" by The Royal Guardsmen

1968

"The Christmas Song" by Herb Alpert

1969

"Jingle Bell Rock" by Bobby Helms

1970

"Merry Christmas Darling" by The Carpenters

1971

"Merry Christmas Darling" by The Carpenters

1972

"Please Come Home for Christmas" by Charles Brown

1973

"If We Make It Through December" by Merle Haggard

1974

"When a Child Is Born" by Michael Holm

1975

"In the Winter" by Janis Ian

1976

"May I Spend Every New Years With You" by T.G. Sheppard

1977

"25th of Last December" by Roberta Flack

1978

"Please Come Home for Christmas" by Eagles

1979

"God Bless the Children" by B. J. Thomas

1980

"Same Old Lang Syne" by Dan Fogelberg

1981

"It's So Close To Christmas (And I'm So Far From Home)" by Bellamy Brothers

1982

"Thank God for Kids" by The Oak Ridge Boys

1983

"White Christmas" by Bing Crosby

1984

"Do They Know It's Christmas?" by Band Aid

1985

"Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer" by Elmo & Patsy

1986

"Santa Is A B-Boy" by Whistle

1987

"Hazy Shade Of Winter (From Less Than Zero) (Remix)" by Bangles

1988

"It Wasn't His Child" by Sawyer Brown

1989

"This One's for the Children" by New Kids On The Block

1990

"Because It's Christmas (For All The Children)" by Barry Manilow

1991

"The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)" by Natalie Cole

1992

"The Closing of the Year (Main Theme From Toys)" by Wendy & Lisa

1993

"Let It Snow" by Boyz II Men

1994

"All I Want for Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey

1995

"Redneck 12 Days Of Christmas" by Jeff Foxworthy

1996

"Do You Hear What I Hear / The Little Drummer Boy" by Vanessa Williams

1997

"The Gift" by Jim Brickman ft. Collin Raye

1998

"Carol of the Bells" by John Tesh

1999

"Auld Lang Syne (The Millenium Mix) (Radio Edit)" by Kenny G

2000

"The Christmas Shoes" by NewSong

2001

"Celebrate Me Home" by Kenny Loggins

2002

"O Holy Night" by Josh Groban

2003

"Sending You a Little Christmas" by Jim Brickman

2004

"Believe" by Josh Groban

2005

"Up On The Housetop" by Kimberley Locke

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