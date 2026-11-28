Some say fruitcake gets better with age, though most would agree the only Christmas treat that actually improves over time is of the audio, not edible, variety. After all, the right song can turn a humdrum December night into a holiday movie.
While the most classic of Christmas songs, from Bing Crosby's "White Christmas" to Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You," transcend generational music tastes, their first or most prominent years on the charts as holiday hits help to define Christmases of the last century through what otherwise can be a sea of white and twinkling lights.
Holiday hits have evolved in a big way, from radio classics in the 1940s to R&B-pop remakes of the modern day. The 1950s and '60s gave us plenty of cozy staples still looped in every department store (you can thank this era for "Santa Baby" and "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree"), while the '80s brought synth-pop hits like "Last Christmas" by Wham! that gave the season a very different sound. By the time '90s and 2000s babies arrived, Christmas playlists featured a mix of nostalgic and catchy new tunes destined to climb the charts in the new millennium.
So, which holiday hit topped the charts the year you ended up under the tree? To find out, we rounded up the biggest Christmas song for every year from 1940 to 2005, factoring in notable new holiday releases alongside Playback.fm's picks—which draw on "historical holiday and other popular chart and music data"—and Billboard holiday charts.
Whether your family strictly sticks to the Christmas classics anchored by Crosby or puts a Gen Z twist on the playlist with a bit of Bieber, does the festive favorite from your birth year still track? Or should the top Christmas song from the year you were born stay in the holiday past?
1940
"Silent Night" by Bing Crosby
1941
"Jingle Bells" by Glenn Miller
1942
"White Christmas" by Bing Crosby
1943
"I'll Be Home For Christmas (If Only In My Dreams)" by Bing Crosby
1944
"White Christmas" by Bing Crosby
1945
"Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!" by Vaughn Monroe
1946
"White Christmas" by Bing Crosby
1947
"Merry Christmas, Baby" by Johnny Moore's Three Blazers
1948
"All I Want For Christmas (Is My Two Front Teeth)" by Spike Jones & His City Slickers
1949
"Blue Christmas" by Ernest Tubb
1950
"Frosty the Snow Man" by Gene Autry
1951
"Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer" by Gene Autry
1952
"I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus" by Jimmy Boyd
1953
"Santa Baby" by Eartha Kitt
1954
"White Christmas" by The Drifters
1955
"White Christmas" by The Drifters
1956
"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" by The Cadillacs
1957
"Jingle Bell Rock" by Bobby Helms
1958
"The Chipmunk Song" by The Chipmunks with David Seville
1959
"This Time of the Year" by Brook Benton
1960
"Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" by Brenda Lee
1961
"White Christmas" by Bing Crosby
1962
"The Little Drummer Boy" by The Harry Simeone Chorale
1963
"White Christmas" by Andy Williams
1964
"Amen" by The Impressions
1965
"The Little Drummer Boy" by The Harry Simeone Chorale
1966
"The Little Drummer Boy" by The Harry Simeone Chorale
1967
"Snoopy's Christmas" by The Royal Guardsmen
1968
"The Christmas Song" by Herb Alpert
1969
"Jingle Bell Rock" by Bobby Helms
1970
"Merry Christmas Darling" by The Carpenters
1971
"Merry Christmas Darling" by The Carpenters
1972
"Please Come Home for Christmas" by Charles Brown
1973
"If We Make It Through December" by Merle Haggard
1974
"When a Child Is Born" by Michael Holm
1975
"In the Winter" by Janis Ian
1976
"May I Spend Every New Years With You" by T.G. Sheppard
1977
"25th of Last December" by Roberta Flack
1978
"Please Come Home for Christmas" by Eagles
1979
"God Bless the Children" by B. J. Thomas
1980
"Same Old Lang Syne" by Dan Fogelberg
1981
"It's So Close To Christmas (And I'm So Far From Home)" by Bellamy Brothers
1982
"Thank God for Kids" by The Oak Ridge Boys
1983
"White Christmas" by Bing Crosby
1984
"Do They Know It's Christmas?" by Band Aid
1985
"Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer" by Elmo & Patsy
1986
"Santa Is A B-Boy" by Whistle
1987
"Hazy Shade Of Winter (From Less Than Zero) (Remix)" by Bangles
1988
"It Wasn't His Child" by Sawyer Brown
1989
"This One's for the Children" by New Kids On The Block
1990
"Because It's Christmas (For All The Children)" by Barry Manilow
1991
"The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)" by Natalie Cole
1992
"The Closing of the Year (Main Theme From Toys)" by Wendy & Lisa
1993
"Let It Snow" by Boyz II Men
1994
"All I Want for Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey
1995
"Redneck 12 Days Of Christmas" by Jeff Foxworthy
1996
"Do You Hear What I Hear / The Little Drummer Boy" by Vanessa Williams
1997
"The Gift" by Jim Brickman ft. Collin Raye
1998
"Carol of the Bells" by John Tesh
1999
"Auld Lang Syne (The Millenium Mix) (Radio Edit)" by Kenny G
2000
"The Christmas Shoes" by NewSong
2001
"Celebrate Me Home" by Kenny Loggins
2002
"O Holy Night" by Josh Groban
2003
"Sending You a Little Christmas" by Jim Brickman
2004
"Believe" by Josh Groban
2005
"Up On The Housetop" by Kimberley Locke