The Interesting Origins Behind Putting Oranges in Christmas Stockings

One pretty common Christmas tradition you might follow without even thinking about it is putting oranges in the stockings. But, of course, there is an origin story as to why we do this each holiday season.

For many, waking up on Christmas mornings would include checking your stocking to see what you got from Santa and your various family members. While there might have been a few toys or some smaller gifts, there would likely also be an orange sitting at the bottom of the stocking.

Harvesting Tangerines In Boufarik, Algeria | NurPhoto/GettyImages

When Oranges Were Rare

But there was a time when oranges weren’t just available for everyone to eat all year round. They weren’t easy to buy from the grocery store, and this led to oranges being considered a special treat, only to be eaten now and then. Those who got an orange in their stocking knew that Santa was gifting them something rare, and it was something to look forward to.

This was an especially common reason in England, according to Eating Well, and it was likely the case in many other countries where oranges were scarce. In fact, during the Great Depression, oranges were sometimes the only gift people received under the Christmas tree.

Oranges Symbolize Gold

There is another reason behind the oranges in the stocking, and this story dates back to the Middle Ages. St. Nicholas, a bishop known for bringing cheer around Christmastime, is considered the man behind Santa.

One of the stories goes that he threw bags of gold through the window of a family’s home, because that family had very little, but also had three daughters to take care of. The bags of gold landed in a stocking each, and it was a joyous Christmas that year.

Of course, not everyone has gold! Even now, finding gold is hard, so there needed to be an alternative to represent the gold, and that’s what oranges could offer. Mixed with the fact that they were a rare treat, it made them like gold in the past. So, oranges signified the gold from the story, and they had to be placed in the stocking, as that’s where the bags of gold landed.

By the way, the father found out who threw the bags of gold through his daughters’ window. He wasn’t embarrassed or annoyed. Instead, he wanted to make a big deal about the generosity of Nicholas.

Oranges Can Be Shared

Finally, there is a third reason behind the oranges in the stocking, and this one is more of a theory. The idea was that oranges could be broken up into segments, and that meant everyone could share their oranges with each other. It would bring generosity and cheer to a house, as people gathered together to partake in the tradition.

This is a tradition that’s followed in other parts of life, as well. Does anyone else remember sharing an orange to make sure everyone got a segment during school sports growing up? It was an element of team bonding.

With so many beliefs about why oranges are put in stockings, it’s hard to pinpoint the one definitive reason behind them—if there is just one. At the end of the day, they’re a special treat, and they’re a reminder to be grateful for the little things that you have. For some people, an orange is all that they can afford, and it’s a luxury shared amongst friends and family.

There are many traditions that we often overlook when it comes to Christmas, such as leaving milk and cookies out for Santa. There is often a deeper meaning, but that meaning can differ depending on location and the stories told. Placing oranges in stockings definitely has different meanings, but at the heart of it all, it’s about sharing and gift-giving.

