Why You Should Think Twice Before Decorating Your Car This Christmas

Everyone loves getting swept up in holiday cheer. And sometimes, the Christmas spirit is so strong that decorating just your home simply isn’t going to cut it. Enter: Car decor!

Maybe you’ve seen a car with antlers on the highway, or you’ve had a particularly jolly rideshare driver whose vehicle was decked out with twinkle lights. At face value, it seems harmless (and pretty adorable). But, surprisingly, these decorations come with a few unsung risks.

The Camera Problem

Modern cars are basically computers that happen to drive. And, as such, you’ll know that they’re covered in cameras: front cameras, side cameras, reverse cameras, you name it! Manufacturers tuck these cameras into body panels so they blend in, which means you might accidentally cover one with a cute bow, and suddenly realize your lane-assist is no longer functioning.

And it’s not just the cameras you can see.

Some cars hide radar and proximity sensors behind the bumper, sensors that are so sensitive that body shops have to spray paint them at the exact right thickness just to keep them working. Slap a wreath or ribbon over one, and you might mess with cruise control or self-parking without realizing it.

There Are Interior Issues, Too

Those adorable string lights people drape across their dash? They can interfere with light sensors that control automatic headlights or other internal safety features. In some cases, they’re also a fire hazard.

And anything hanging from the rear-view mirror (Santa plushies, crystals, a decorative keychain) can block your peripheral vision or turn into a projectile if an accident happens.

Can’t Forget About Aerodynamics

Surely, something like draped tinsel is safe… right? Well, not entirely.

Your decorations may look Pinterest-worthy while you’re parked, but at 50 mph, they turn into inflatable-tube-man chaos. A cracked window can send things like tinsel or wreaths flying. Best case, you end up littering the highway. Worst case, it becomes a hazard for someone behind you.

All of this is before we even talk about legality. Anything that blocks your license plate or field of vision (even a little) can get you pulled over. Nothing kills holiday cheer like a ticket, that’s for sure.

Are There Any Safe Ways to Decorate My Car?

Why, of course! There are plenty of ways to express your excitement without putting anyone in harm’s way:

Vent-clip ornaments or fresheners are fun, festive, and don’t hang in your line of sight.

Magnetic decals (on non-sensor areas) can be great, as long as they’re kept away from bumpers and mirrors.

Tasteful interior touches like a holiday-themed steering-wheel cover (with grip) can add a special touch.

Decorating your car for Christmas can absolutely be fun, but no amount of aesthetics is worth the potential accident. So, before adding in your car’s trinkets, it’s worth thinking through the safety side first.