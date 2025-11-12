8 Delicious Holiday Dishes From Around the World

With the fall and winter holidays just weeks away, we’re looking at traditional meals from around the world that are often consumed this time of year. From delicious mains to staple sides, learn about these eight dishes below.

Lechon

Filipinos roast traditional lechon for Christmas | Dondi Tawatao/GettyImages

The roast pig is a classic dish all around the world, but the Filipino version of it, the lechon, was once described by Anthony Bourdain as the “best pig ever.” The dish is so iconic in the region that it was eventually adopted as the national dish in the Philippines. With crunchy skin and a soft, pink interior, every bite tastes like the holidays. While Christmas isn’t the only time of the year when lechon festivals pop up around the country, it is the most beloved festival.

Polvorones

People in Jijona, Spain, making cookies for Christmas | Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Polvorones are a crumbly, shortbread-style cookie that gets its name from the Spanish word “polvo,” which means dust or powder. They’re commonly made with sugar, flour, butter, and some kind of nut. And they’re most commonly found in Spain during the holiday season.

Latkes

Latkes prepared for Shabbat dinner hosted by Martha Stewart | Astrid Stawiarz/GettyImages

Crispy, fried potato bites, latkes are a delicious treat that can be found year-round in most places. But they become even more popular over Hanukkah since they’re eaten on the holiday to commemorate the miracle of oil, when just a small amount of it lasted eight days during the rededication of the Holy Temple in 164 BC.

Barszcz

Soup and toast | Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

In Poland, an iconic Christmas dish is eaten on the eve of the holiday when the first star appears in the sky. Barszcz—or borscht—is a sour beetroot soup (although it was originally made with hogweed), which is generally made with red broth and pickled beets. The original recipe involves a week-long process that results in a unique and flavorful Christmas tradition.

Sorpotel

In Goa, India, it starts to feel like Christmas when the smell of sorpotel—or sarapatel

—wafts through the air. This Portuguese-influenced soup is made with pork, cinnamon, cumin, and Kashmiri to make a flavorful, decadent dish. And, while this soup is often used to celebrate festivities across the region, it’s most commonly made on Christmas Eve to welcome the holiday.

Bûche de Noël

Bûche De Noël (Yule Log) | Katrin Bolovtsova/Pexels

The French celebrate Christmas with a popular dessert, the Bûche de Noël. This dessert is essentially a sponge cake that’s rolled up to look like a yule log. At one point in time, pagans burned large yule logs to welcome in good luck on the solstice. But as hearths became less common, the tradition immigrated to the kitchen table. While this dish isn’t solely eaten on Christmas, it’s most popular during the holidays.

Hangikjöt

Literally translating to mean “hung meat,” hangikjöt is a popular Icelandic dish that appears at celebrations around the holiday season. This dish is essentially savory, smoked lamb that’s boiled before being served cold with a white sauce.

Farofa

A traditional Brazilian meal, including farofa | Lucas Andrade/Pexels

Made out of cassava flour, farofa is a traditional Brazilian dish that makes its way into celebrations every holiday season. While not a main dish, farofa is a staple side dish amongst many households during Christmas. Some cooks customize it with added ingredients like bacon, sausage, eggs, or onions. Stir in some fresh herbs before stirring, and your dish will be complete!