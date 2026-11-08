What Does “Diwali” Mean—and Why Is It Also Called Deepavali?

November 6, 2026 marks the start of Diwali, one of the largest festivals in Hinduism. The holiday’s name comes from the Sanskrit term dipavali, which is also sometimes spelled deepavali, and which translates to “row of lights.” Though it is celebrated differently across various regions, the festival generally centers around the theme of light’s triumph over darkness.

Diwali traditions

Two hands gently hold a glowing clay diya over a rich green background decorated with marigold flowers, lotus lamps, and traditional sweets, leaving ample copy space in the center. | itchaznong / Envato

Diwali occurs over five days during the Hindu month of Kartik, which means it typically falls around late October or early November. The main day of the festival always takes place on the new moon.

Diwali is observed differently in different places. One of the most common traditions is the lighting of earthenware lamps called diyas on the new moon in order to invoke Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of abundance and wealth. In Northern India, the festival honors the homecoming of the god Rama, his consort Sita, Rama’s younger half-brother, Lakshmana, and the deity Hanuman after their defeat of the demon Ravana. In Southern India, the festival celebrates the god Krishna’s vanquishing of the demon Narakasura.

Diwali is also sometimes viewed as a celebration of Lakshmi’s marriage to Vishnu, or of Lakshmi's birthday. Bengal honors the goddess Kali, who is associated with time, darkness, and destruction. Meanwhile, in Jainism, Diwali is seen as a celebration of the moment Mahavira, the founder of Jainism, reached nirvana, or liberation. In Sikhism, it celebrates the day that Guru Hargobind Ji, the Sixth Sikh Guru, was released from imprisonment.

The five days of Diwali

Preparation Of Diwali Festival In Kolkata,India | NurPhoto/GettyImages

This festival is typically celebrated over the course of five days. On the first day, known as Dhanteras, people often clean their houses and purchase gold items. The second day, Naraka Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali, honors Krishna’s defeat of Narakasura, and people often decorate their houses with diyas, use colored powders to create designs known as rangoli on the floors, and pray to their ancestors.

The third day, Lakshmi Puja, is the primary day of the festival, which people often celebrate by lighting candles and fireworks and visiting temples. The fourth day, Govardhan Puja, Balipratipada, or Annakut, is the first day of the Hindu New Year in some regions, and often involves visiting friends and delivering gifts. The fifth day, Bhai Dooj, Bhai Tika, or Bhai Bij, celebrates the relationship between brothers and sisters, and brothers often visit the homes of their married sisters on this day.

People frequently wear new clothes, give food to the poor, and celebrate with games and other festivities. While the holiday is celebrated differently depending on location, it always revolves around one theme: the victory of good over evil, knowledge over ignorance, and light over dark.

Why Diwali is sometimes called Deepavali

Indian Family Holding Sparklers Celebrating Festival of Lights | AnnaStills / Envato

As previously mentioned, Diwali takes its name from the Sanskrit term deepavali or dipavali, which means “row of lights.” The festival existed prior to its adoption of this name, which references the practice of lighting oil lamps, or diyas, known as deepas in Sanskrit. Avali, the second half of the Sanskrit term, means row. “Diwali” is merely a shortened, informal version of the Sanskrit term.

The festival is believed to have originated over 2,500 years ago, and is thought to have started out as a way to honor the year’s final harvest. The earliest written references to the festival that use the name Deepavali have been traced to texts from the 7th century.

In some places, especially those that speak regional languages, among older generations, and in formal contexts, Diwali is still called Deepavali. It is often also called by this name across Southeast Asia.