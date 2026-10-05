If you’re a spooky season enthusiast, the ‘ber months are the most wonderful time of the year! October has finally arrived, and if you haven’t started assembling your Halloween costume, now is the perfect time to formulate a plan, especially if you’re coordinating a theme with friends.

Costume trends for 2026 are already emerging: Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance shrub, Taylor Swift at the Knicks game (Stevie Knicks), Dolly Parton, Ilya and Shane from "Heated Rivalry," and JLo and Maverick inspired by Amazon Prime’s "Off Campus."

Halloween has definitely evolved over the years, from scary clowns and haunting paper masks in the 1920s and ‘30s to cartoon characters and celebrities in the 2020s. The most common costume from the year you were born not only reflects the fashion trends of the time, but also the pop culture moments that took over screens.

Some costumes were more general, like a 1950s cowboy, while others mirrored famous characters such as Tarzan and Mickey Mouse. Over the decades, icons like Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley became popular costume choices, and action figures like Spider-Man, Darth Vader, and Captain Jack Sparrow were favorites in the 2000s.

Halloween classics like Freddy Krueger and Michael Myers dominated trick-or-treating in the ’80s and are still revisited every year. So, what was the most popular Halloween costume the year you were born (according to Reader's Digest)? And would you dress up as that character today?

THE MOST POPULAR HALLOWEEN COSTUME THE YEAR YOU WERE BORN

&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h2&amp;amp;amp;gt;Would You Wear Your Year’s Top Costume?&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h2&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Yes, of course! It&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;s iconic...&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;No way! &amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;

1950

Cowboy

1951

Tarzan

1952

Don Lockwood

1953

Mickey Mouse

1954

The Batman | LMPC/GettyImages

Batman

1955

Davy Crockett

1956

Anna Leonowens

1957

Frankenstein

1958

Zorro

1959

Marilyn Monroe

1960

Hula girl

1961

Holly Golightly

1962

Rocky and Bullwinkle

1963

Elizabeth Taylor

1964

Beatles | Fiona Adams/GettyImages

The Beatles

1965

Sonny and Cher

1966

Barbie

1967

Morticia Addams

1968

Rosemary Woodhouse

1969

Astronaut

1970

Elvis Presley

1971

Willy Wonka

1972

Don Corleone

1973

Marcia Brady

1974

President Richard Nixon | Bettmann/GettyImages

Richard Nixon

1975

Dr. Frank-N-Furter

1976

Charlie’s Angels

1977

Star Wars

1978

Michael Myers

1979

Rocky Balboa

1980

John Travolta (well, sort of)

1981

Indiana Jones

1982

E.T.

1983

Michael Jackson

1984

Ron Galella, Ltd./GettyImages

Madonna

1985

Freddy Krueger

1986

California Raisin

1987

ALF

1988

Beetlejuice

1989

Ghostbusters

1990

Marty McFly

1991

Terminator

1992

Barney

1993

Power Rangers

1994

"The Simpsons" | Stephen Shugerman/GettyImages

Bart Simpson

1995

Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne

1996

The Spice Girls

1997

Austin Powers

1998

Ghostface

1999

Neo

2000

Britney Spears

2001

Harry Potter and Hermione Granger

2002

Spider-Man

2003

Captain Jack Sparrow

2004

Spongebob Squarepants | bamby-bhamby/GettyImages

SpongeBob SquarePants

2005

Darth Vader

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