If you’re a spooky season enthusiast, the ‘ber months are the most wonderful time of the year! October has finally arrived, and if you haven’t started assembling your Halloween costume, now is the perfect time to formulate a plan, especially if you’re coordinating a theme with friends.
Costume trends for 2026 are already emerging: Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance shrub, Taylor Swift at the Knicks game (Stevie Knicks), Dolly Parton, Ilya and Shane from "Heated Rivalry," and JLo and Maverick inspired by Amazon Prime’s "Off Campus."
Halloween has definitely evolved over the years, from scary clowns and haunting paper masks in the 1920s and ‘30s to cartoon characters and celebrities in the 2020s. The most common costume from the year you were born not only reflects the fashion trends of the time, but also the pop culture moments that took over screens.
Some costumes were more general, like a 1950s cowboy, while others mirrored famous characters such as Tarzan and Mickey Mouse. Over the decades, icons like Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley became popular costume choices, and action figures like Spider-Man, Darth Vader, and Captain Jack Sparrow were favorites in the 2000s.
Halloween classics like Freddy Krueger and Michael Myers dominated trick-or-treating in the ’80s and are still revisited every year. So, what was the most popular Halloween costume the year you were born (according to Reader's Digest)? And would you dress up as that character today?
THE MOST POPULAR HALLOWEEN COSTUME THE YEAR YOU WERE BORN
1950
Cowboy
1951
Tarzan
1952
Don Lockwood
1953
Mickey Mouse
1954
Batman
1955
Davy Crockett
1956
Anna Leonowens
1957
Frankenstein
1958
Zorro
1959
Marilyn Monroe
1960
Hula girl
1961
Holly Golightly
1962
Rocky and Bullwinkle
1963
Elizabeth Taylor
1964
The Beatles
1965
Sonny and Cher
1966
Barbie
1967
Morticia Addams
1968
Rosemary Woodhouse
1969
Astronaut
1970
Elvis Presley
1971
Willy Wonka
1972
Don Corleone
1973
Marcia Brady
1974
Richard Nixon
1975
Dr. Frank-N-Furter
1976
Charlie’s Angels
1977
Star Wars
1978
Michael Myers
1979
Rocky Balboa
1980
John Travolta (well, sort of)
1981
Indiana Jones
1982
E.T.
1983
Michael Jackson
1984
Madonna
1985
Freddy Krueger
1986
California Raisin
1987
ALF
1988
Beetlejuice
1989
Ghostbusters
1990
Marty McFly
1991
Terminator
1992
Barney
1993
Power Rangers
1994
Bart Simpson
1995
Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne
1996
The Spice Girls
1997
Austin Powers
1998
Ghostface
1999
Neo
2000
Britney Spears
2001
Harry Potter and Hermione Granger
2002
Spider-Man
2003
Captain Jack Sparrow
2004
SpongeBob SquarePants
2005
Darth Vader