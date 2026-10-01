The Most Popular Halloween Candy the Year You Were Born

Imagining a childhood Halloween without the sweet, sometimes soggy, experience of pouring a paper box of Nerds straight into your mouth might seem impossible to anyone born after 1983, when the neon-colored candies first hit the shelves. After all, many of us define our lives by the cultural moments that coincided with our arrival—candy launches included.

Whether you grew up trading away Tootsie Rolls or bargaining for full-sized Hershey's bars, this list tracks the top trick-or-treat favorites across the decades. Some, like Sour Patch Kids, benefited from a retro rebrand years after they were invented, while others, like Pop Rocks, sizzled on the sweet scene of the '70s almost instantaneously.

Naturally, a handful of Halloween candies were so popular they overflowed pillowcases for consecutive years, creating a few gaps in the timeline.

Here's the top Halloween candy from the year you were born, based on historical bestsellers, notable product launches, and iconic commercials that turned these treats into spooky season staples.

1960

Pixy Stix

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Though invented in 1952, Pixy Stix hit their stride in the 1960s, when colorful, rainbow-hued candies became a major trend.

1961

Swedish Fish

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These aquatic gummies developed a massive American fan base in the early '60s thanks to their unique texture and lingonberry flavor.

1962

Now & Later

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A happy medium between gummy and hard candy, this chewy treat was designed to start firm and gradually soften, promising kids a candy that lasted well beyond Halloween night.

1963

SweeTarts

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SweeTarts gave parents a mess-free alternative to Pixy Stix by compressing the same tart powder into a crunchable tablet.

1965

Dum Dums

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Dum Dums became staples in bank lobbies and barbershops while introducing their famous "Mystery Flavor" lollipops, which are actually created when one flavor melds into another during production.

1967

Starburst

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Originally called "Opal Fruits" in England, the fruity chews crossed the Atlantic and became Starburst in the U.S., launching with four original flavors: strawberry, orange, lemon, and lime.

1969

Fruit Stripes

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Fruit Stripe Gum became an instant schoolyard staple thanks to its zebra mascot, temporary tattoos, and bright stripes.

1970

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

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Hershey launched the first national TV advertising campaign for Reese's Peanut Butter Cups in 1970, turning the treat into a household name.

1971

Laffy Taffy

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Launched alongside Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, Laffy Taffy won over trick-or-treaters with fan-submitted jokes printed inside every wrapper.

1973

Charms Blow Pops

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Charms Blow Pops revolutionized lollipops by hiding a soft bubble gum center inside a hard candy shell.

1974

Bottle Caps

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Kids could get their soda fix in the '70s without having to order at the fountain thanks to Bottle Caps, which came in classic flavors like cola, root beer, and grape as a powdery candy tablet.

1975

Pop Rocks

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Pop Rocks turned trick-or-treating into a sensory science experiment by trapping carbon dioxide gas inside tiny candy beads that crackled upon contact with the tongue.

1976

Jelly Belly

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Today, variations like the BeanBoozled line and Jelly Belly's Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans are all the rage, but the first eight Jelly Belly flavors—including Very Cherry and Cream Soda—debuted in 1976.

1977

Tootsie Roll

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Although the Tootsie Roll was invented in 1896, the famous 1976 commercial and its catchy "Whatever it is I think I see..." jingle fueled a major comeback for the chewy chocolate log in late-'70s trick-or-treat bags.

1979

Twix

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Crunchy, caramel-filled Twix bars officially arrived in American stores right before the decade wrapped up, following years of popularity across the pond.

1980

Big League Chew

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Launched by a minor league baseball pitcher in 1980 and shredded to resemble chewing tobacco, this pouch-packaged gum quickly became a favorite among sports fans.

1982

Reese's Pieces

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Sales of this peanut-butter-flavored candy skyrocketed after Elliot used them to lure the friendly alien out of hiding in Steven Spielberg's E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial in 1982.

1983

Nerds

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Nerds took over the candy aisle in the early 1980s with brightly colored boxes divided into two compartments, letting kids pour two tangy flavors at the same time.

1984

Skittles

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Skittles were all the rage in the mid-'80s as domestic production ramped up, although the brand's signature "Taste the Rainbow" slogan wouldn't debut for another decade.

1985

Sour Patch Kids

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Sour Patch Kids came to the U.S. in 1985, rebranding from Canada's "Mars Men" to ride the Cabbage Patch Kids doll craze.

1988

Kit Kat

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Kit Kat broke into nearly every 1988 Halloween bucket thanks to its catchy "Gimme a Break" campaign that had everyone singing along.

1989

Hershey's Symphony

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Hershey's introduced the Symphony bar in 1989, adding crunchy almonds and toffee bits to its classic milk chocolate base.

1990

Hershey's Bars

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Hershey's made headlines in 1990 by creating and shipping a heat-resistant "Desert Bar" to troops serving in the Gulf War.

1991

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

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Classic Reese's Peanut Butter Cups had no trouble winning over trick-or-treaters in the '90s, but the launch of Reese's Crunchy Peanut Butter Cups in 1991 raised the bar with three times as many peanuts packed inside.

1992

Butterfinger BB's

Bart Simpson put Butterfinger BB's on the map in 1992, pitching the bite-sized candy in ads that had every '90s kid begging for a bag.

1993

Warheads

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Imported to the U.S. in 1993, Warheads challenged trick-or-treaters to brave a super-sour coating to get to the sweet center beneath.

1994

Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme

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Hershey's helped make white chocolate mainstream with the launch of the Cookies 'n' Creme bar in 1994, combining crunchy cocoa cookie bits with smooth white creme.

1995

Starburst Jellybeans

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In 1995, M&M Mars turned its famous fruit chews into Starburst Jellybeans, giving kids a new version of their favorite flavors to hoard.

1996

Jolly Rancher

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Jolly Rancher hard candies became a Halloween staple after Hershey acquired the brand in 1996.

1998

Baby Bottle Pop

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Regression was sweet as can be in the late-'90s with the rise of the Baby Bottle Pop. Clever marketing and cute, pacifier-shaped packaging meant every kid was suddenly obsessed with dipping and licking the powdered candy.

1999

Jolly Rancher Lollipops

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Jolly Ranchers got an upgrade in 1999 when Hershey put the fruity hard candies onto sticks, dominating the lollipop game in Halloween hauls for years to come.

2000

Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans

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Jelly Belly brought the Wizarding World of Harry Potter to life by making real-world jelly beans with wild flavors ranging from banana and cherry to dirt and booger.

2001

Twizzlers

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A whimsical, walrus-themed commercial kept this classic movie-theater treat at the top of 2001 trick-or-treat lists.

2002

M&M's

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Purple M&M's joined the rainbow in 2002 after winning a global vote that drew over 10 million ballots, beating out pink and aqua.

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