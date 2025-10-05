How Trunk-or-Treat Took Over American Suburbs

Although you might be used to kids walking from doorbell to doorbell every Halloween, in recent years, that tradition has been upstaged by a new one: trunk-or-treat. Rather than knocking on neighborhood doors, kids (and their parents) pile into a designated parking area—perhaps at a church, a local soccer field, or school—and get candy at each car.

It’s essentially kid-friendly Halloween tailgating. Kids wear their costumes, and adults take the opportunity to decorate their car. But just how did the phenomenon of trunk-or-treat become so popular in suburban America?

A Brief History of Trunk-or-Treat

Trunk-or-treat is a concept that feels relatively new, and though it has become increasingly popular in the 21st century, it’s actually been around for decades.

Trunk-or-treat at a church in 2012. | Wikimedia Commons // Public Domain

Churches were already offering safer (and perhaps less satanic) alternatives to the typical spooky, haunted Halloween activities. The first recorded mentions of trunk-or-treat pop up in the early ’90s, often at church events. A Baptist congregation in Alabama, for example, hosted one in 1994; churches across the South were adding the event to their calendars by the early 2000s.

For some parents, the increased community oversight at these more contained trunk-or-treat festivities was appealing. The organized gatherings were framed as a safer option that involved much less stranger danger. Kids could simply go from car to car in a parking lot full of familiar faces instead of wandering the streets and knocking on unknown doors. (This wariness toward trick-or-treating at unfamiliar houses was in part due to the old “razor blades in apples” panic, even though research has long debunked those urban legends.)

Some trunk-or-treat events include more than just cars. | Wikimedia Commons // Public Domain

Trunk-or-treat continued to gain traction and spread from churches to malls to schools, and eventually made its way to parking lots throughout suburbia.

Why Trunk-or-Treat Exploded in Popularity

There are a few reasons, beyond candy concerns, why parents began embracing trunk-or-treat so quickly:

Traffic concerns: Car accidents were (and still are) the biggest Halloween hazards. Trunk-or-treating moved kids out of the streets and into controlled spaces.

Car-centric infrastructure: Most American neighborhoods aren’t exactly walkable these days. If your neighbors live far apart and sidewalk access is slim, door-to-door trick-or-treating becomes more tedious (and dangerous) than fun.

Inclusion: An in-the-know trunk-or-treat gathering can prepare for things like kids with food allergies and mobility challenges better than non-organized versions of the holiday.

Halloween Tailgating is Here to Stay

Some families still do traditional trick-or-treating later in the evening after stopping by their local trunk-or-treat, but others rely on these Halloween tailgates entirely. Social media has only made the event that much more exciting for parents, turning car decorating into its own mini-competition.

A child dressed up as a bee in front of her family's woodland-themed trunk-or-treat decorations. | EyeWolf/GettyImages

Traditionalists may grumble about the loss of “real” trick-or-treating, but for many families, trunk-or-treat is simply more practical. And hey: candy’s candy, right?