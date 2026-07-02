10 Best Places in the U.S. to Watch Fourth of July Fireworks, Ranked

Few things scream red, white, and blue in such epic proportions as fireworks on the Fourth of July.

Many Independence Day celebrations start with a hot dog sizzling on the grill and end with dazzling streams of light that illuminate the sky and shake the ground below. Leaving no stone unturned, fireworks shows are set up across the nation: from small towns in the Pacific Northwest to New York City, and every little map dot in between!

These celebrations wouldn’t be complete without fireworks of all kinds: the ones that sparkle, the ones that cascade like willow branches, and the ones that shoot out in every direction toward the stars. In recent years, pyrotechnicians have gotten extra creative, crafting fireworks that burst into shapes, faces, and landmarks for even more holiday magic. And how could we forget about the grand finale? The moment when the smoke is so thick you can barely see in front of you, and the fireworks are so mesmerizing you simply can’t look away.

Sometimes, all you really need are a few firecrackers, some sparklers, and a couple of lawn chairs. But if you’re looking for something truly grand to celebrate the Fourth of July this year, here are 10 places in the U.S. that never disappoint, according to USA Today.

NAVY PIER'S INDEPENDENCE DAY FIREWORKS

Chicago | Anadolu/GettyImages

Chicago’s Navy Pier was ranked as the best place in America to see fireworks in 2026. What really makes this location special is the smoky outline of the city against Lake Michigan, plus the variety of viewpoints. Visitors and locals alike can take in the stunning light show from rooftops, boats, parks, and the pier itself if you want to be right in the center of the action.

More information about this year's show.

FORD FIREWORKS

Ford Motors Fireworks Returns To Detroit Since Pandemic | Bloomberg/GettyImages

The annual Ford Fireworks show in Detroit is not to be skipped. Not only is it one of the most explosive displays around, requiring three barges just to hold all the fireworks, there’s also live music before the show and delicious food everywhere. Watch the fireworks (in the sky and mirrored in the Detroit River) with a side of fries and the city as the backdrop; it doesn’t get more Fourth of July than that!

More information about this year's show.

MACY'S FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS

Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks in New York City | Gary Hershorn/GettyImages

The “best city in the world,” the best fireworks in the world, or both? Residents of the Big Apple go all out for their city, and the fireworks show is no different. Each year, Macy’s puts on the biggest fireworks display in the country, launching more than 80,000 shells into the sky from atop the Hudson River.

As if the skyline wasn’t already breathtaking enough, the colorful bursts create the perfect backdrop to a thousand tall buildings, including the Empire State Building, which is always lit in red, white, and blue for the Fourth. Add music and some pyrotechnics, and you have a true spectacle in the city that never sleeps, dreaming of its annual Macy’s fireworks extravaganza.

More information about this year's show.

ADDISON'S KABOOM TOWN

You know a fireworks show is going to be absolutely fantastic if its name includes the word “kaboom.” Addison, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, lights up the sky every year with its Kaboom Town Fourth of July festival.

In 2025, over half a million people showed up to witness the show, complete with music, food, and ticket prices that won’t break the bank. They say everything’s bigger in Texas, and this Independence Day celebration is proof!

More information about this year's show.

CONCERT IN THE SKY AT THE AMELIA EARHART FESTIVAL

YinYang/GettyImages

Every year, thousands gather in Atchison, Kansas, the birthplace of aviation legend Amelia Earhart, to celebrate the Fourth with friends and neighbors. In addition to an unforgettable fireworks display, visitors enjoy a concert and an aviation show as part of the festivities.

The Missouri River is set aglow by fireworks that burst in rhythm with music for nearly half an hour, creating a true “concert” in the sky! People bring blankets and lawn chairs to the riverbank to watch fireworks of every shape, size, and color light up a night they’ll never forget.

More information about this year's show.

Rounding out the top 10 best places to watch fireworks in the U.S. are: Big Bay Boom in San Diego, California; Wawa Welcome America in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Celebrate St. Louis in St. Louis, Missouri; Let Freedom Sing in Nashville, Tennessee; and Western & Southern/WEBN Riverfest in Cincinnati, Ohio!

More About Fireworks: