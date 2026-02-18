Ash Wednesday occurs roughly six and a half weeks before the arrival of Easter, and is a day marked by prayer, fasting, and often, making a cross on one’s forehead with ash. This holiday is widely observed across various Christian denominations and signifies the beginning of Lent, a period that honors the 40 days Jesus spent fasting in the wilderness, per the Gospels.

What Does Ash Symbolize on Ash Wednesday?

A priest with ash on his fingers on Ash Wednesday | JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/GettyImages

The ashes placed on worshipers’ foreheads on Ash Wednesday traditionally symbolize mortality and the inevitability of death. They are often accompanied by some variation of the words “remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return,” which is a quote from the Book of Genesis.

These words serve as a memento mori, or a reminder that death comes for us all. Many religions and spiritual traditions involve some form of meditating on death and reflecting on mortality, which often serves as a reminder of how short this life truly is. This is meant to encourage people to appreciate the limited time they have on Earth, allowing them to become more present in every moment.

In Christianity, this idea can also serve as a reminder that divine judgment awaits beyond the grave. On Ash Wednesday, ashes sometimes double as reminders to repent for sins and to commit to making sacrifices during Lent. They also signify the importance of humility and sacrifice, and remind Christians that God forgives those who repent.

What Does Ash Wednesday Mean?

A woman wearing a headscarf prays and celebrates Ash Wednesday | MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images/GettyImages

Ash Wednesday denotes the beginning of Lent and the start of a season of repentance and sacrifice. Lent marks the period of 40 days during which, according to the Gospels, Jesus underwent trials and temptations while fasting in the desert.

According to the stories, he was tempted three times by Satan—once to turn stones into bread, once to leap from a building, and once to bow to Satan and receive power over all the kingdoms of the world, but he refused each time.

Today, on Ash Wednesday, Christians usually vow to give up some kind of luxury for the duration of Lent. They also often vow to focus on prayer, fasting, and giving alms, all to prepare for Jesus’s resurrection at Easter. In general, Ash Wednesday marks the start of a season of sacrifice and reflection, and symbolizes repenting for sins, going inward, and giving up temptations in order to get closer to God.

The History of Ash Wednesday

A celebration of Ash Wednesday | ILARIA FINIZIO/GettyImages

It is believed that a period of fasting before Easter has occurred since the dawn of Christianity, but the practice of Lent was codified at the First Council of Nicaea in 325 A.D.

In ancient Rome, only those who had committed major sins and were seeking to be readmitted to the Church would be marked with ash as a sign of their repentance at the beginning of this period. This practice spread throughout the Middle Ages, and by the 8th century or so, it became common practice for the whole congregation to receive ashes on their foreheads on the first day of Lent. Eventually, this rite was codified by the Catholic Church, and the phrase “remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return,” or some variation of it, became part of the tradition.

The Protestant Reformation led some groups to reintroduce fasting as a voluntary act, and while some left behind Ash Wednesday altogether, today the occasion remains widespread among Western Christians. In modern times, Ash Wednesday is also sometimes used as a day to reflect on issues like inequality, poverty, and other social problems in addition to personal areas of improvement.

