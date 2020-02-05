arrow
Where Do Churches Get the Ashes for Ash Wednesday?

BY Ellen Gutoskey
February 5, 2020
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

On February 26, you might see a few people going about their normal business with black, cross-shaped smudges on their foreheads. That’s because it’s Ash Wednesday, when Christian churches across the world mark the beginning of Lent by anointing each member of the congregation with an ashen cross. Considering that millions of Christians participate in the tradition, those ashes definitely add up.

So where do churches get them? As Reader’s Digest reports, the answer is related to another Christian observance: Palm Sunday. Each year, churches hold a special Mass on the Sunday before Easter to commemorate the day Jesus arrived in Jerusalem before his crucifixion. In the Bible, a crowd of worshippers welcomed him by waving palm fronds as he rode into the city on a donkey—so, on Palm Sunday, churches hand out palm fronds to their members. (The palms, according to TIME, are purchased from suppliers based in locations with tropical or subtropical climates.)

While some people twist their dried palms into the shape of a cross and take them home, most are left in the church and later burned. The ashes from that fire are stored and used on Ash Wednesday the following year.

Unlike the tradition of passing out palm fronds, the practice of blessing churchgoers in ash isn’t directly linked to the Bible. Instead, it’s a symbolic way to remind Christians of their own mortality. When a member of the clergy marks your head in ash, they’ll often say, “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return,” which is what God told Adam when he banished him from the Garden of Eden.

For more on the meaning and history of Ash Wednesday, check out these facts.

Have you got a Big Question you'd like us to answer? If so, let us know by emailing us at bigquestions@mentalfloss.com.

politics

Why the Iowa Caucus Comes First

BY Ellen Gutoskey
February 4, 2020
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Alex Wong/Getty Images

At the beginning of an election year, national news anchors and political journalists start talking about Iowa quite a bit more than they usually do. That’s because Iowa holds the very first caucus of the presidential nomination process, and it’s considered an important early predictor of each candidate’s chances of winning the presidential nomination at their political party’s respective national convention later in the year.

Maybe you assumed Iowa gets to vote first because it’s largely composed of middle-class citizens, or simply because it’s in the middle of the country. In fact, neither are true. Iowa clinched the earliest time slot in the schedule mainly because its caucus was a lengthier process than those of other states.

Back in 1968, the U.S. was tensely divided over several major issues such as civil rights and the Vietnam War. Following the assassinations of both Martin Luther King, Jr. and presidential candidate Robert Kennedy in the spring of 1968, protestors descended on Chicago that August for the Democratic National Convention, which was marred by riots and other acts of violence. At the same time, the nation watched anxiously to see who would emerge victorious as the Democratic nominee for president. It turned out to be Hubert Humphrey, Lyndon B. Johnson’s former vice president and a candidate who hadn’t won any primaries at all.

According to History.com, many voters interpreted this as a problematic gap between public opinion and the actions of party leaders, and the McGovern-Fraser Commission was established to try to close that divide. The commission instituted a rule that required state party leaders give the public a minimum 30-day advance notice before any primaries or caucuses to encourage and increase voter turnout. As NPR reports, it also spread the schedule out in each state. Iowa’s process happened to be an especially long one—with a state convention preceded by precinct caucuses, county conventions, and district conventions—so, beginning in 1972, the Democratic Party had Iowa vote first, and the GOP did the same in 1976.

Leading up to the 1976 Iowa caucus, Jimmy Carter was a relatively unknown former governor of Georgia with a pretty low profile and even lower funds. He finished in second place during that caucus, behind Iowa’s “uncommitted” group of voters, and many people considered his later presidential victory a result of his strong performance in Iowa.

The Midwestern state has remained first on the caucus schedule ever since, and although it's not always an Iowa pick who ends up in the Oval Office, the Iowa caucus has become viewed as a key part of the nomination process.

"The really important thing to remember about Iowa is not that it's first because it's important," Kathie Obradovich, former political columnist for the Des Moines Register, told NPR. "Iowa is important because it's first."

What's the Correct Pronunciation of February?

BY Arika Okrent
February 1, 2018
(Updated: February 3, 2020)
Lukasz Kochanek/iStock via Getty Images
Lukasz Kochanek/iStock via Getty Images

In the United States, the most common pronunciation is feb-yoo-air-ee. Both Merriam-Webster and American Heritage dictionaries consider the common pronunciation correct, along with the less common, more traditional standard feb-roo-air-ee.

This gets fans of the traditional standard all worked up. But the loss of the first r in February is not some recent habit propagated by lazy teenagers. People have been avoiding that r for at least the last 150 years, and probably longer than that. Given certain conditions having to do with word stress and the other sounds in a word, we simply do not like to have two r's so close to each other. The name for the linguistic process where one sound drops out because another of the same sound is too close to it is dissimilation, and it affects lots of languages.

Consider your pronunciation of the following words, and be honest about whether you really say the r's in parentheses: su(r)prise, gove(r)nor, pa(r)ticular, be(r)serk, paraphe(r)nalia, cate(r)pillar, southe(r)ner, entrep(r)eneur, p(r)erogative, interp(r)etation. Not everybody drops these r's, but at the same time, nobody seems to get too upset when they hear others do it.

There are, however, a few cases of r dissimilation that get people very worked up, namely, lib(r)ary and Feb(r)uary. Lib(r)ary attracts attention due to its association with commonly disparaged dialects. Feb(r)uary only seems to attract attention when someone asks what the proper pronunciation should be.

Here's a little help from the (parody!) guide Pronunciation Manual:

Have you got a Big Question you'd like us to answer? If so, let us know by emailing us at bigquestions@mentalfloss.com.

