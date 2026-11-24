Even the most prepared, type-A people have their moments.

With so many holiday details (cards, gifts, parties, travel plans), it's easy to forget about the dish you agreed to bring to a Thanksgiving gathering weeks ago. Suddenly, the party is just a few days away.

Time can be cruel, but she doesn’t have to be flavorless.

Thanksgiving feasts involve several elaborate dishes, but that doesn't mean you can't whip up something at the last minute without sacrificing flavor. These options call for fewer ingredients, less prep time, and, frankly, less stress, all while adding something delicious to the spread.

Whether you're short a few ingredients or running out of time, you can still make something tasty without making a mad dash for the grocery store or anyone thinking you've skimped on effort.

These quick and easy Thanksgiving recipes featured on Food Network can be prepared and plated in minutes, and they're pretty good, too!

KALE CASSEROLE

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Prep time: Around 30 minutes

Ingredient count: 12

You've heard of green bean casserole; meet its distant cousin, kale casserole! Cook three bunches of kale in boiling salted water for five minutes, then drain. Next, sauté the kale with 1 pound of sliced button mushrooms in 2 tablespoons of butter over medium heat.

According to Food Network, add 1 teaspoon of minced garlic, a pinch of salt, and 1/4 teaspoon of allspice. Cook for two more minutes. Then add 1/4 cup instant flour, whisk in the chicken broth and half-and-half (1 cup each), and bring to a boil. Stir in some fried onions, 1 cup shredded Gruyère (cheese), and Parmesan. To finish, bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes, or until bubbly. Bon appétit!

Check out Food Network to see who donated the recipe, and how many people it serves!

CRANBERRY SAUCE

Homemade Thanksgiving Cranberry Sauce | bhofack2/GettyImages

Prep time: 20 minutes

Ingredient count: 5

Only have 20 minutes to whip up a delicious sauce that pairs well with multiple entrées on the Thanksgiving table? Cranberry sauce might just be your best friend this holiday season. Rinse a 12-ounce bag of fresh cranberries and add them to a saucepan. Pour in 1 cup of cranberry juice and 1 cup of pure maple syrup. As the mixture heats, slowly stir in 3 tablespoons of orange juice and 1 tablespoon of grated orange rind. Can you smell it just reading this description?

Stir the mixture and turn the heat to high until the cranberries start “popping.” Then lower the heat and let the sauce thicken; Food Network estimates this will take about 10 minutes. Once it reaches a jelly-like consistency, turn off the heat, let it cool, and store it in the fridge!

Check out Food Network to see who donated the recipe, and how many people it serves!

GARLIC AND CELERY ROOT MASHED POTATOES

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Prep time: 20 minutes

Ingredient count: 7

There might already be mashed potatoes at the gathering, so why not give yours a little flavor upgrade? Enter: garlic-and-celery-root mashed potatoes.

For this dish, peel and cut four potatoes. Put them in a large saucepan with 1 peeled and cut celery root and 4 peeled garlic cloves. Cover everything with water and bring it to a rolling boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to medium and simmer for 10 minutes. Then drain the vegetables and transfer them to a large bowl. Mash everything together. Slowly stir in 2 tablespoons of freshly minced chives, plus salt and pepper to taste. Voilà: flavorful mashed potatoes partygoers won't be able to stop eating, and they took only 20 minutes to make. Don’t get your hopes up for leftovers!

Check out Food Network to see who donated the recipe, and how many people it serves!

CREAMED PEARL ONIONS

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Prep time: 16 minutes

Ingredient count: 4



Possibly the simplest dish on this list is creamed pearl onions. But don't be tricked by its short ingredient list: this is one of the most flavorful sides on the table!

To make this dish, thaw 1 bag of frozen pearl onions. Add them to a saucepan with 1 tablespoon of unsalted butter, and sauté until they're “golden brown.” Add a bit of water to deglaze the pan, then stir in 1/2 cup of heavy whipping cream, plus salt and pepper to taste. Once the mixture is smooth, serve and enjoy! Yes, it really is that easy.

Check out Food Network to see who donated the recipe, and how many people it serves!

SAUTEED CARROTS

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Prep time: 15 minutes

Ingredient count: 5

Carrots, but… add a little bit of spice! This dish is quick and easy to make. Peel and cut 2 pounds of carrots, or enough to portion into 6 cups. Put them in a saucepan with 1/3 cup water, 1 teaspoon kosher salt, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Bring the water to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and cover the pan for 8 more minutes. Once the water has evaporated and the carrots are tender enough to break with a fork, add 2 tablespoons unsalted butter and cook for another minute. Transfer the carrots to a bowl and toss with 1 1/2 tablespoons of chopped fresh dill and/or parsley!

You won't arrive at the gathering empty-handed or with something you grabbed at the store in a panic. Instead, your tasty homemade dish will make it on everyone's plate (perhaps twice or thrice) and be scarfed down with a smile.

Check out Food Network to see who donated the recipe, and how many people it serves!

Happy Thanksgiving!

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