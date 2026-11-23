Since the mid-1920s, department store giant Macy’s has held an annual Thanksgiving Day Parade to ring in the holiday shopping season. While many of the parade’s beloved traditions have remained, the celebration has made some pretty big changes over the course of the last 100 years.

It Was Originally a Christmas Parade

While the parade has by now solidified itself as a Thanksgiving staple across the United States, the extravaganza was originally designed to be a Christmas celebration. When Macy’s first envisioned the parade, it was intended to be a celebration of Christmas staged on Thanksgiving morning to kickoff the holiday shopping season.

After the parade debuted in 1924 to celebrate the opening of their flagship store in Herald Square, Macy’s decided to continue the tradition annually, later changing the name from the Macy’s Christmas Parade to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Early Parades Featured Live Animals

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City | Bettmann/GettyImages

When the parade first debuted in 1924, Macy’s borrowed live animals from the Central Park Zoo for the occasion. Elephants, lions, tigers, bears, and even camels marched the six mile route from Harlem to Macy’s in Herald Square alongside clowns, marching bands, and Santa Claus himself.

Macy’s continued featuring live animals in their parade for a few years afterward, but eventually phased them out of the line up when the well-known balloons became the main attraction.

The Balloons Weren’t Always Filled With Helium

When Macy’s tasked puppeteer Tony Sarg with designing some of their very first balloons, the giant balloons were filled with air instead of helium, requiring them to be propped up by poles instead of floating on their own. By 1928, helium had become more widely commercially available and the balloons were filled with the lightweight gas instead.

During those first few years, the balloons were released into the sky at the end of the parade, but the practice was stopped after a pilot chasing after one nearly crashed.

It’s Taken a Few Years Off

Portrait of Franklin D. Roosevelt | Bettmann/GettyImages

In the more than 100 years Macy’s has held its annual parade, the retail giant has only taken a few years off between 1942 and 1944 on account of the United States’ ongoing participation in World War II. Being that rubber and helium were tightly rationed to support the war effort, Macy’s decided to forgo its annual parade in the early 1940s and instead donated rubber from their retired balloons to the U.S. military.

By 1945, the war had officially ended and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returned.

The Pandemic Changed Things

In November 2020, Macy’s held a scaled back, COVID-conscious iteration of their Thanksgiving Day Parade. Instead of their usual two and a half mile route through Manhattan, the parade festivities all took place just outside Macy’s Herald Square location with a significantly reduced crowd and streaming to audiences quarantining at home.

Alongside pre-taped musical performances, the parade’s balloons were pulled by specially outfitted vehicles instead of the customary team of handlers. Thankfully, by 2021, the parade was back to its normal standard of spectacle.