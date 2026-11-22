Thanksgiving is a federal holiday in the United States, meaning many banks, stores, and businesses will be closed or operate with limited hours on Thursday, November 26.

Government offices, Federal Reserve banks, and local commercial bank branches will all be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Digital banking will remain available, but electronic transfers may take longer to process because they are routed through the Federal Reserve. AARP noted that “bank branches in your state might close or operate with shorter hours” through Friday, November 27.

Hours at popular fast-food chains like Arby's, Burger King, McDonald's, Starbucks, and Wendy's will vary by location on Thanksgiving. Some close early, while others close entirely and keep to their usual schedules the next day.

Waffle House is open year-round, even on major holidays like Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's, according to Live Now. Who wouldn’t want to celebrate the holidays with smothered, covered, capped, peppered, chunked, and diced hash browns? Thank you, Waffle House.

According to WBIR, the U.S. Postal Service does not deliver mail on Thanksgiving, but regular service resumes the following day. Several popular businesses will also be closed for the holiday, while a select few will remain open with hours that, once again, vary by state and location.

(Check your local stores' websites for their Thanksgiving hours.)

Here’s a list of businesses that have publicly announced their Thanksgiving hours as of Friday, November 20.

Open

Walgreens | BCFC/GettyImages

Walgreens

CVS (store and pharmacy hours vary by location)

Whole Foods (store hours vary by location)

Open with Limited Hours

WendellandCarolyn/GettyImages

Big Lots – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cabela's – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m (hours typically vary by store)

Dollar Tree – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Family Dollar – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (except Rhode Island, Maine, and Massachusetts, where they will be closed)

Fred Meyer – Closes at 4 p.m.

Giant Eagle – Supermarkets close at 3 p.m. (all pharmacies will be closed)

H-E-B – 6 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.; Curbside is open from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Home deliveries from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. (all pharmacies will be closed)

Kroger – Closes at 5 p.m. (all pharmacies will be closed)

Meijer – 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sprouts Farmers Market – 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wegmans – Close at 4 p.m. (stores in Massachusetts will be closed)

Closed

Alexander Farnsworth/GettyImages

Lowe's

JCPenney

Hobby Lobby

Best Buy

Costco

Target

Sam's Club

Trader Joe's

BJ's Wholesale Club

Kohl's

ALDI

Walmart

Hy-Vee

Dick's Sporting Goods

Michaels

Macy's

Nordstrom

PetSmart

Home Depot

Publix

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