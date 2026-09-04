Why Do So Many Stores Do Labor Day Sales?

Monday, September 7 marks this year’s annual holiday of Labor Day in the U.S. It was created in the late 19th century to serve as the annual day for the celebration of workers in America, and it takes place on the first Monday in September every year—in contrast to some other countries where the day for celebrating workers often takes place on May 1st instead. It was formalized in 1894 when Grover Cleveland officially signed Labor Day into law by making it a federal holiday.

In addition to honoring workers, it is sometimes regarded as an occasion to informally mark the end of summer. Common aspects involved in the celebration of Labor Day include fireworks, picnics, and barbecues. In addition to this, over the past few decades it has become customary for stores to hold sales on Labor Day, where clothes and many other items are sold at a discount price and can be bought for much less than usual. Here is why this kind of sale has become such a common part of this workers’ holiday.

The Influx of Shopping This Time of Year

Labor Day Sale | Vladayoung/GettyImages

The fact that Labor Day is also regarded as the unofficial end of summer in the U.S. increases demand for clothing more suited to the fall and winter months, and store sales on this holiday present an opportunity to buy things for the season ahead, and for retailers to make more money.

Selling things at a discount therefore encourages people into particular stores and makes them more likely to buy items. The transition from the summer holiday period also coincides with the beginning of the school year, and buying clothes, stationary, and other equipment for studying is likewise popular on this day.

It also provides another opportunity for families to spend time together and go shopping, which would likewise be more difficult in the daytime when many parents would be at work and children would be at school. Labor Day provides a chance for this before kids have to head back to their studies.

Holidays in general are also important for retailers as it gives a greater window of opportunity to draw people into their stores: as many people have the day off from work, it gives them the freedom to go shopping during a day when they would normally have to be at their workplace.

Labor Day’s position at the point where summer meets fall in the calendar, and the various items that people tend to need or want at this moment of the year, will therefore likely ensure that store sales on this date will continue to be a part of this holiday for the foreseeable future.