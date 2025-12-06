Ken Jennings’s Kennections Quiz #191: Can You Guess What These Clues Have in Common?

Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! host and champion Ken Jennings. Here’s how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out?

Ken Jennings has been the permanent host of Jeopardy! since the start of the show’s 40th season in 2023. A former Jeopardy! contestant, the TV personality and author made history in 2004 by winning 74 consecutive games—earning him an impressive $2.52 million. This feat made him the highest-winning American game show contestant at the time.

Jennings has also appeared on other game shows such as The Chase, Grand Slam, Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?, and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

Jennings had a love for trivia and facts from a young age, watching Jeopardy! as a kid after school. He served as the captain of BYU’s quiz bowl team, the university from which he graduated in 2000, and in 2004, he auditioned for the iconic quiz competition show.

In the years since being catapulted to fame, Jennings has published several books, including Brainiac (2006) and Ken Jennings's Trivia Almanac (2008), and just this year, he published The Complete Kennections, a collection of the brain puzzles you’ll find here at Mental Floss.

