Why Do We Say "Ace in the Hole"?

If you have a hidden or unrevealed talent or advantage, or else something that could give you the upper hand in the future that you’re keeping secret until you need to use it, then you have an ace in the hole.

That’s an expression that dates back to the late 19th century or thereabouts. The Oxford English Dictionary has unearthed its earliest written record in a book published back in 1908, while the writer and etymologist Gary Martin has since tracked down an even earlier form dating back to 1886. But why an “ace”? And what “hole” is it being kept in?

Well, given the reference to an ace here, this is unsurprisingly a phrase whose origins lie in card games—and in particular, poker.

A Hidden Advantage

'The Riddle of the Crooked Gambler' book cover illustration. | Culture Club/GettyImages

In the context of certain forms of poker, like Texas Hold ’Em, the “hole” cards are the private cards that are dealt face down to each player, which only they and they alone can see. The player can then use these private hole cards in combination with the open, face-up “community” cards that are typically dealt in the center of the table to build their best hand.

The identity of the cards in a player’s “hole” ultimately shapes their entire gameplay, as only they know how good a hand they can build from the pool of cards available, and so, based on the strength of that, they can decide whether or not to enter and build a pot, or else to fold and leave the game.

A player who has a high-ranking and valuable “ace” among their hole cards, ultimately, has something of a hidden advantage over their opponents that they can utilize, whenever required, to put together a potentially winning hand. It’s from this aspect of Texas Hold ’Em poker play (as well as similar games that utilize the same kind of setup) that the phrase “ace in the hole” emerged.

Just as having an ace as a hole card gives a player a potential winning asset that only they know about, a person’s proverbial ace in the hole is something that only they know about, and that they have yet to reveal to other people.

From Saloons to Hollywood

The 1951 film noir 'Ace in the Hole,' starring Kirk Douglas. | LMPC/GettyImages

Just like many modern forms of poker, including Texas Hold ’Em, this phrase emerged first in the United States, before spreading elsewhere in the 20th century—most notably after it was used as the title of a 1951 Billy Wilder movie starring Kirk Douglas.

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