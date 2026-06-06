Why Do We Use the Phrase "Pulling Your Leg"?

This interesting and somewhat odd saying feels like it's been around forever and has never really fallen out of use. If someone is said to be “pulling your leg,” then they’re teasing you—likely making up a wild story for humorous purposes. The history of this phrase itself contains something of a mischievous tale.

It was first documented in print in 1821 in the diary of a man named James Gallatin. This diary was later published in 1914, with the full title, The Diary of James Gallatin, Secretary to Albert Gallatin, A Great Peace Maker, 1813-1827. Albert Gallatin was an American politician of some note, who served as Senator of Pennsylvania and then Secretary of the Treasury from 1801 to 1814. These diaries, however, have since come to be viewed as fake, supposedly written by Albert's grandson, who is thought to have invented many “facts.”

Given that the next instance of the saying didn't arise until 1883, when it was used in an edition of an Ohio newspaper, The Newark Daily Advocate, we're left with little idea as to when “pulling your leg” came into common usage.

A Couple of Colorful Theories

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The two most often cited explanations for the origin of the phrase connect to London, England. The first theory concerns the gruesome practice of execution by hanging, specifically at Tyburn, which served as the principal location for the enactment of the death penalty in London for over 650 years right up until 1783. It's said that, because the gallows at Tyburn (often referred to as “the tree”) didn’t have a long drop beneath them, people were hired to “hang onto” the legs of unfortunate criminals, thereby speeding up the unpleasant process. This is because “long drop” hangings, in contrast, serve to instantly break the neck and cause immediate unconsciousness.

The second theory relates to Victorian London, when thieves would literally pull at a person's legs in order to trip them over. With the victim now on the floor and thereby at a distinct disadvantage, said thief or thieves would have an easy time stripping their prey of any valuables, before making off at a pace.

The Truth Is Harder to Pin Down

Both of the above explanations are a little troublesome. Firstly, given the location of the phrase's first documented use, it seems likely that it originated in America, not England. Moreover, the “hanging” idea seems a little implausible—would so gruesome a practice really come to mean “having a joke”?

We can probably also discount the Victorian thief usage. Whilst it might seem a little more in keeping with the saying's modern-day meaning, there’s no hard evidence to suggest any connection to London's underworld. Sadly, this is another colorful saying, the true origins of which are lost to time.

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