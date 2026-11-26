Most slang words and phrases have a relatively short shelf-life in our everyday language, and fall in and out of both use and fashion sometimes within only a matter of months or even weeks. Some slang sticks around a little longer, however, and becomes so widely used and so ingrained in our everyday speech that it defies the odds and falls into use far longer than it might otherwise have been expected to.

And that’s certainly the case with this quintessential ‘90s inventions that are still in use today.

ALL THAT

A phrase so ingrained in ‘90s slang that it ended up in the title of one of the decade’s biggest rom-coms, She’s All That, all that first emerged in a positive context back in the 1960s, implying that something was first-rate or of excellent quality. By the ‘90s, though, it had picked up a more sardonic and sarcastic edge, often used to imply someone who conceitedly thinks they’re great really isn’t “all that.”

BLING

Man wearing tank top and gold chains with dollar sign, mid section | Christopher Robbins/GettyImages

Probably coined onomatopoeically, perhaps to sound like the jingling of metal, ostentatious jewelry and other adornments have been known as bling since 1999 at least. The adjective blingy followed the following year.

BOO

Thought to be a quirky play on either baby or brother, boo, meaning a sweetheart or close friend first emerged in the late ‘80s before catching on more widely in the ‘90s thanks to its popular use in music. In 1990s campus slang, moreover, a boo-piece was a boyfriend or girlfriend, while a boo-thing was either a prospective romantic partner or a noticeably flirtatious person.

BUZZKILL

A woman pouting, who might be considered a “buzzkill” at a party | RapidEye/GettyImages

Originally found as “buzz stomp” in the 1980s (in the sense that it “stomps” all over your plans), in the 1990s buzzkill was initially used of an event or a complication that ruins your preparations, rather than a person whose dour or serious temperament has precisely the same party-pooping effect. It’s in this later meaning however that the phrase has survived in the language right through to the present day.

CHILLAX

People have been chilling out when they relax since the 1960s, but the quirky portmanteau word chillax—blending chill and relax together in a single word—did not emerge until1994.

DOPE

“Dope” sticker | Canva

Dope began life as a 19th century word for sauce or gravy, but later fell into use in relation to narcotics thanks to the thick, semi-liquid preparations of opium that were all the rage in the late 1800s. The dream-like effects of those narcotics later led to the word becoming an adjective, meaning excellent or first-rate, which became widely used in the 1980s and 90s through rap lyrics.

HELLA

The phrase “Hell of a,” implying a large amount of something, was first run together as “helluva” back in the early 1900s, but was cut down again to just hella in the 1980s. Popularized through rap music, in the 1990s hella then began to be used more loosely to mean very or extremely, with both meanings surviving in the language today.

MY BAD!

Man shrugging, possibly after telling someone, “My bad!” | Jupiterimages/GettyImages

Acknowledging an error by exclaiming “My bad!” actually emerged in American campus slang in the early 1980s (if not earlier), but it was widely popularized in the 1990s through movies and TV shows, including notably Clueless and South Park. It’s remained in use ever since too, utilizing a grammatical process properly known as nominalization—turning, in this case, and adjective into a noun.

SHADE

The adjective shady has been used in a variety of different unwelcome contexts—meaning stupid, obscene, or duplicitously secretive—since the 19th century, but the shade you throw when you show contempt or cast aspersions on someone dates back only to the early ‘90s. Thought to have emerged in New York drag culture, the term soon fell into wider use through American slang and has ultimately caught on in English worldwide.

WORD!

Thumbs up | sbayram/GettyImages

Used either by someone talking to highlight the end of their point, or by the person they’re talking to to show that they agree or understand them, the earliest use of word! as an exclamation like this dates from the mid ‘80s before its used was reinforced in ‘90s TV and pop culture, becoming a permanent part of our slang vocabulary.