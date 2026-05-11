What Does "Unc" Mean? The Slang Term, Explained

If you’re reading this article because you genuinely want to know what “unc” means, I’m sorry to break it to you, but you’re probably “unc.”

Don’t worry, though: “unc” actually isn’t short for uncool, and it doesn’t necessarily mean that, either! The bad news: If a young person volleys this word at you, it likely signifies that in their eyes, you’re either getting a little old, acting older than you are, or are generally a bit out of touch with modern trends.

Of course, whether you consider that to be a bad thing or not is entirely your choice—and actually, “unc” may not be the character evisceration it seems to be at all.

The Meaning of “Unc”

Person sitting at a typewriter in an abstract collage | Tattoboo / Shutterstock

In short, “unc” stands for “uncle.” According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, this word “is often used humorously on the internet in the phrase ‘unc status’ to imply that someone is old, getting old, or acting older than their age. Someone referred to as unc may also exhibit behaviors that are considered outdated or out of touch.”

Yet “unc” actually isn’t always an insult. While it can be used in a gently teasing manner, the term actually originated to convey respect for someone slightly older and more experienced at the art of life.

The History and Origins of “Unc”

Denzel Washington at the Los Angeles Special Screening Of Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" | Frazer Harrison/GettyImages

Like many modern slang terms, “unc” originated from African American Vernacular English (AAVE). The term was popularized in rap and hip-hop over the years, appearing in Defari’s 2003 “For the Love” in the lyric “yo that’s my unc” as well as in Gucci Mane’s 2010 hit “On the Way” and J. Cole’s “Brackets.” In these earlier contexts, the term was really meant to show affection and admiration for someone whose age means they are viewed as wiser or more experienced.

The moniker can “sometimes be used for gentle ribbing, but fundamentally it’s a term of respect,” journalist Gita Jackson wrote in Aftermath, noting that Denzel Washington would be a perfect person to describe with this term. “It’s not a term you bestow upon yourself, but instead a natural consequence of getting older and still showing up to tell the youngbloods what’s up,” she continued.

She went on to add, “I’d love to be unc someday—to be so respected by younger people that they know it won’t hurt my feelings to call me old. When I call someone unc, I don’t want anyone to think I’m insulting the generation older than me, or that becoming unc is in some way a bad thing.”

“Unc” in Gen Z Slang

Child's hand holding smartphone | picture alliance/GettyImages

Over the past few years, “unc” has become a core part of mainstream Gen Z slang. During this transition, it has become a bit more of a straightforward tease meant to refer to anyone perceived as old or not so up to date with current trends.

The term has even become a favorite among celebrities—on his 30th birthday, movie star Timothée Chalamet posted an Instagram caption that read, “TIMMYTIM IS OFFICIALLY UNC.”

For anyone under 30 breathing a sigh of relief, unfortunately, there’s no exact age that delineates someone’s “unc” status. One teacher on Instagram said his students told him that anyone over 19 is “unc.” But truly, no one is safe from the “unc” accusations. “Anyone…can be called ‘unc’ if they carry a certain older-sibling or uncle-like energy,” the language platform Preply reports.

Ultimately, though “unc” may have been stripped of some of its original connotations, it still remains significantly less acerbic than the resoundingly dismissive “ok, boomer.” If your tween is calling you “unc” but you’ve been marked safe from the “boomer” accusations, there might still be hope yet.

Read More: